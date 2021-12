In our previous article, we discovered that students are full of complaints and criticism about their sizable workload and the rigorous responsibilities handed to them by their teachers. The majority of students feel an exorbitant amount of stress due specifically to excessive homework, frequent testing, and complex topics to learn. Although teachers are not the ones whose grades depend on the school work they produce, their jobs depend on them teaching the material and curriculum effectively so the produced work is sufficient enough for a decent grade.

