ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roselle, IL

Woman sentenced for pouring boiling water on sleeping boyfriend

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37tDDN_0dSmBSkp00

ROSELLE, Ill. — An Illinois woman was sentenced to spend 10 years in prison for pouring boiling water on her sleeping boyfriend.

Alexis Sykes, 22, of Roselle, was arrested and charged in January after pouring the water and then going on Snapchat to describe watching the skin fall off his arms, as we previously reported.

Sykes’ boyfriend drove himself to the hospital and spent nearly two weeks in a burn unit, WGN reported.

In a statement to WMAQ, DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said: “The cruelty displayed by Ms. Sykes as she doused her sleeping boyfriend with a pot of boiling water is extremely disturbing. Considering her complete disregard for the amount of pain and suffering she caused her victim, one can only come to the conclusion that she most certainly earned every year of her ten-year sentence.”

She will have to serve 85% of the sentence before being eligible for parole, WGN reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Berlin, IL
City
Roselle, IL
Roselle, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

4 shot, one killed in Roswell apartment

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment in Roswell that left one person dead. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Four people were shot at Mansell Apartment Homes Friday afternoon, according to police. One died, and one suspect is in custody.
ROSWELL, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boiling Water#Pain And Suffering#Prison#Wgn#Cox Media Group
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

1 killed, several injured when cars, big rigs collide in California on Christmas Eve

LOS ANGELES — A crash on Interstate 5 in Los Angeles claimed one life and left several other people injured on Christmas Eve, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Authorities responded to reports of the crash in the southbound lanes of the I-5 near Dodger Stadium around 8 a.m. PST. At least two big rigs and seven other vehicles were involved in the collision, fire officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
106K+
Followers
80K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy