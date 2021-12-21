The Elder Scrolls Skooma Becomes a Reality With Limited Edition Absinthe

Get a shot of inspiration with the FT Weekend bulletin - the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning. There’s a bit of a musical theme to this year’s fizzy Christmas gifts. Veuve Clicquot has gone retro, packaging up its Brut NV in a box shaped like a cassette tape that can be personalised with a message (it’s also 100 per cent recyclable); Krug has collaborated with Belgian musician and “3D” composer Ozark Henry on an immersive audio experience that will tell you the story of Krug’s Grande Cuvée 169ème Edition while you sip it; while Dom Pérignon and Lady Gaga, straining every sinew of “their shared belief in absolute creative freedom”, bring us a 2006 rosé and 2010 blanc. And for lovers of the visual arts, there’s David Shrigley characteristically deadpanning it on two paper “second skin” cases for Ruinart: choose between “You can judge the bottle by the label” and “Each bottle is the same. Each bottle is different” – the wrappers are recyclable, but maybe don’t just toss them in the bin...

DRINKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO