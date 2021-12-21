ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ed-itorial: Saints still have outside shot to rewind it back come January, and the formula to do so

By Ed Daniels
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TkDRf_0dSmALml00

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — So, as the Saints took apart the Bucs Sunday, I drifted back to last January’s playoff game against Tampa Bay.

The Saints leading by seven – driving – when Jared Cook caught a Drew Brees pass and then fumbled. The Bucs recovered, scored to tie the game, and went on to win by 10.

It was a play that changed the fortunes of two clubs – the Bucs won the Super Bowl – Brees retired.

Now, there’s a least a chance for a Saints-Bucs first-round playoff matchup.

If the Saints were the seven, and the Bucs were the two seed, they would do it all over again in Tampa.

There’s no question the Saints have the formula on defense to beat Brady. get pressure with four, drop seven, and put Malcolm Jenkins on Rob Gronkowski.

It worked again, Sunday night.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
WGNO

Saints place 9 on Covid List

The Saints placed 9 players on the Covid 19 list, including quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian. That leaves rookie quarterback Ian Book, a fourth round draft pick, to start for the Saints Monday night against the Miami Dolphins at the Caesar’s Superdome. Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins, one of the key players on the club’s […]
NFL
On3.com

Former New Orleans Saints defensive end dies in police custody

Former New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster Jr. died on Monday, just two days after being taken into police custody, according to NOLA.com. He was 31 years old. The cause of Foster’s death remains unclear, and police officials told NOLA.com that they could not comment on the cause or location of death, given that the case is still under investigation. Foster was booked in Pickens, County, Alabama on Saturday, and jail records obtained by NOLA.com reveal that he was taken in on counts of reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and attempting to elude police. He was then rebooked on Sunday on counts of simple assault and robbery.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Person
Drew Brees
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Shocking Drew Brees News

On Saturday morning, Jeff Duncan of Nola.com dropped a bombshell report involving former Saints quarterback Drew Brees. Believe it or not, the Saints reportedly tried to lure Brees out of retirement. The future Hall of Famer ultimately passed up on the opportunity. “Ultimately, Brees nixed the idea, in part, because...
NFL
NESN

Why Saints’ Quarterback COVID Situation Could Be Bad News For Patriots

The New England Patriots can clinch the AFC East title this weekend with a win over the Buffalo Bills and a Miami Dolphins loss. The likelihood of the latter happening just took a significant hit. Miami’s Week 16 opponent, the New Orleans Saints, could be forced to start third-string rookie...
NFL
FOX Sports

Did Tom Brady's sideline antics cost him the MVP trophy?

Tom Brady was in rare form on Sunday but not in a good way. Brady lost his temper during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 9-0 shutout loss to the Saints, evidenced by a moment when he shouted at New Orleans interim head coach Dennis Allen after throwing the game-sealing interception. Tampa...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rewind#American Football#Saints Bucs
The Spun

Look: Saints Reportedly Sign Veteran Quarterback

Earlier this week, the New Orleans Saints received some tough news about their quarterback situation. The team placed starting quarterback Taysom Hill and backup quarterback Trevor Siemian on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. That leaves former Notre Dame star quarterback Ian Book as the likely starter. With two quarterbacks gone, the Saints...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Here’s Why Drew Brees Is Trending Today

Drew Brees hasn’t made any type of announcement this Thursday, but the future Hall of Famer is trending on Twitter this afternoon. Earlier today, it was reported that Saints quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian will be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. That means rookie quarterback Ian Book is on track to start against the Dolphins on Monday night.
NFL
OCRegister

Omar Kelly: Here’s what Dolphins have to do to defeat Saints

Five things the Miami Dolphins (7-7) need to do to push their winning streak to seven games, and beat the Saints in New Orleans (7-7) during Monday night’s nationally televised game in Week 16:. Force Saints QB Taysom Hill to rely on his arm. Make no mistake about it,...
NFL
ESPN

NFL playoff picture 2021: Standings, brackets, scenarios after 49ers-Titans, plus Week 16 outlook

And now we have two. The Cowboys have become the second NFL team to clinch a 2021 playoff berth, joining the Packers. Yes, we're aware that the Cowboys were not one of the teams on the field Thursday night in Nashville, Tennessee. But the 49ers' loss to the Titans secured the Cowboys' spot, based on playoff scenarios confirmed Thursday morning by the league. The Titans haven't clinched anything yet, but they can secure the AFC South title as early as Sunday if the Colts lose to the Cardinals.
NFL
WGNO

WGNO

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy