Fulshear, TX

Pilot Killed In Small Plane Crash Near Houston

 4 days ago

FULSHEAR, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A small plane crashed Tuesday morning, Dec. 21 near Houston, killing one person, officials said.

The single-engine Cessna 208 had taken off from Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston when it crashed around 9:40 a.m. about 50 miles to the southwest near Fulshear, Texas, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Both the FAA and the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed one person was killed.

The FAA said the pilot was the only person on board.

The plane was headed to Victoria, Texas, when it crashed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P5O6q_0dSmA8OZ00
Small plane crash near Houston (credit: KTRK-TV)

The FAA and the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments / 2

 

