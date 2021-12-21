ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams' Grant Haley: Promoted to active roster

 4 days ago

The Rams elevated Haley to their active roster Tuesday. After spending much of...

NBC Sports

Rams activate four off of COVID-19 lists

After last week’s COVID-19 crisis saw their game moved from Sunday to Tuesday, the Rams continue to get players back. Los Angeles announced on Thursday that the club activated defensive back Antoine Brooks, defensive back Juju Hughes, and tight end Johnny Mundt off the reserve/COVID-19 list and defensive back Jake Gervase off the practice squad/COVID-19 list.
Six Chargers, Four Rams Named To Pro Bowl Rosters

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The NFL announced the 2022 Pro Bowl rosters on Wednesday, naming six Chargers and four Rams to their respective divisional teams. The 2022 NFL Pro Bowl, scheduled for February 6, is the NFL’s version of an All-Star Game, like that of the MLB, NBA and NHL.
Grant Haley
Los Angeles Rams Roster Overview: Post-Week 15

First of all, Merry Christmas! Enjoy family, food, and festivities... Week 15. Just your typical Tuesday Night Football game. The Los Angeles Rams hosted the Seattle Seahawks; hoping to improve their NFC West divisional record and inch closer to making things interesting with Arizona down the stretch. It was another eventful week for the Rams as they were still dealing with the effect of COVID.
Blessings in disguise: LA Rams roster rested for playoff push

When the LA Rams prepared to face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 14, the team had to adapt to five absences in their 53-man lineup, including several starters. The Rams won anyway. When the LA Rams prepared to face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15, the team had to adapt...
Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
Chiefs Receive Good News Ahead Of Steelers Game

The Kansas City Chiefs already have the best record in the AFC and will be looking to maintain that lead against the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend. But with positive tests taking some of their top players away, the Chiefs got some good news this morning. According to NFL insider Ian...
Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown’s message to Le’Veon Bell after RB signs with Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were crushed with injuries during their Week 15 shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Bucs lost Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin for the rest of the season to a torn ACL. The other Pro Bowl wideout, Mike Evans, also sustained a hamstring injury and is listed as week-to-week. The ground game also took a huge hit as Leonard Fournette injured his hamstring as well. It’s been reported that he will likely land on injured reserve and miss the rest of the regular season.
Browns Defender Has A New Nickname For Aaron Rodgers

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for a very difficult Week 16 game on Christmas Day in Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. The Browns and Packers have only played each other five times since 2001. The Packers have won four of the five games with the most recent one...
Did Tom Brady's sideline antics cost him the MVP trophy?

Tom Brady was in rare form on Sunday but not in a good way. Brady lost his temper during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 9-0 shutout loss to the Saints, evidenced by a moment when he shouted at New Orleans interim head coach Dennis Allen after throwing the game-sealing interception. Tampa...
Seattle Seahawks
Seahawks get early Christmas gift from the Rams. Truly, it was a gift

The Seattle Seahawks dream of the playoffs was snuffed out, just as Scrooge extinguished the Ghost of Christmas Past. The question is: will Seattle learn from their visitation, or suffer the fate of the unrepentant Marley? And if Cooper Kupp isn’t a Dickensian name, I’ll forego my Christmas pudding.
Here’s how the Cowboys can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC

The Dallas Cowboys have been hot in terms of wins and now they have a chance at the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Here’s how they can clinch that first-round bye. While the upside of the Dallas Cowboys was evident coming into the year, the skeptics that believed that Mike McCarthy’s team could put the total package together were certainly plentiful. But after 15 weeks, the club sits at 10-4 and in the No. 2 seed for the NFC playoff standings.
Missouri kicker’s salute against Army backfires

Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis broke out a questionable celebration after giving his team an early 16-7 lead over Army on Wednesday, and the move ended up backfiring. Mevis, who has become a fan favorite in part because of his hefty stature, converted three field goals in the first half of the Armed Forces Bowl. The third one was a 38-yarder that put the Tigers up 16-7, and Mevis gave an emphatic salute after it sailed through the uprights.
Top Steelers coach is leaving to take a job at Oregon

A top Pittsburgh Steelers coach is being recruited to return to the college circuit as Oregon’s offensive line coach, according to sources. With the rapid decline of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers are poised for a significant rebuild in 2022 — and it looks like that rebuild is only getting bigger.
Former Ohio State star has warning for Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer’s future in coaching is murky, and one of his former players believes we may have seen the last of him on the sideline. Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones, who won a national championship under Meyer in 2014, admitted that Meyer may not coach again after being fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars, citing his unwillingness to adapt to the changing sport.
