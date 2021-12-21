State announces Union Station agreement

New Haven, Conn. (WTIC Radio) -The state of Connecticut has agreed to a 35-year lease in running Union Station which carries four million passengers a year by two different railroads, state dignitaries announced today.

Officials held a ceremonial signing today at the State Street train station, built in 1920.

Plans include construction of a new 600-space parking garage and upgrades to the basement, first and second floors and fashioning a new retail environment. The mixture also includes transit-oriented development and a mixed-use intermodal center to handle an increase in city, charter and Connecticut Transit buses. The agreement also stipulates that the New Haven Parking Authority will run the station.

“Union Station has been a vital passenger hub for a century, and it remains one of the most magnificent stations in the nation,” Governor Lamont said. “This partnership agreement between the City of New Haven and the Connecticut Department of Transportation positions the station to be both preserved and modernized to meet the transportation needs of the city and state for the 21st century and beyond.”

“Today, I want to invite everyone to step back and marvel at the history and beauty of this station,” Mayor Elicker said. “Then take a minute to recognize the significance of Union Station to our community wellbeing and the fact this 100-year-old train station serves as a transportation hub and a vital connector to cities and towns throughout our country. With housing units in the development pipeline and a growing center of excellence in the biosciences, we will continue to move forward with inclusive growth in the Hill to Downtown district and now we will have a robust transportation system including a strong regional airport, to support it.”