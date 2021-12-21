ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Larue: Tamales at Christmas a time-honored tradition

By Angelina Larue
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 4 days ago

Many folks can’t think of a Christmas meal without tamales. This very popular treat is often made together by a large group of family members — each one being responsible for a particular step in the process.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xSIN9_0dSm9jlp00

When a group comes together to make tamales, the event is referred to as a tamalada. And from what I know, it’s about so much more than assembling tamales. More than anything, it’s about the family spending time together, laughing, remembering stories about the last time they made tamales, and paying tribute to those who have done this before them. It’s also about passing the tradition from generation to generation.

Some folks make the masa from scratch with finely ground corn meal; others pick up a bag or two of prepared masa. The prepared masa is available unseasoned so you can add your own flavorings, or you can purchase it pre-seasoned. Some folks use banana leaves to wrap the tamale in, but the corn husk is most frequently used in our area. I’ve also learned that most tamaleras (lead tamale makers) prefer to use pork roast for the meat filling, but some add prepared hog head. Others like to offer chicken tamales, bean and cheese, even fruit-filled tamales.

It seems there are numerous techniques used to spread the masa, each person confident that their method or tool is the best – from spoons, to specially made trowels, to butter knives. Another difference I’ve learned is certain tamaleras prefer dried chili pods for seasoning; others use chili powder. Some use lard, while others prefer shortening.

Regardless of the ingredients and different ways tamales are made, the best advice I received from my tamale adventure, was from a gentleman who told me the best tamales are made with lots of love, and lots of patience. He has also perfected a great method for making a large number of tamales when not being made by a large group: Get prepared a day at a time, cooking the meat one day, then the next day, prepare the masa. On day three, wash and trim all the husks. And finally, on the fourth day, roll and cook the tamales. With this method, one person can roll as many 10-12 dozen in one hour!

My gratitude goes to all those who offered sound advice. I will be much less overwhelmed the next time I make this delicious, wrapped treasure.

I don’t usually prepare a large number of tamales at one time, so I am scaling back the quantity of ingredients. If you’re not a novice or want to take on a larger project, double the ingredients listed. Enjoy freshly made tamales this Christmas!

May Christmas blessings and peace be with each of you. Merry Christmas and happy holidays!

Enjoy food made fresh!

Tamales

5 pounds pork roast

1 pound bag mild red chili pepper pods

Salt

1 large garlic pod

1 1/2 tablespoons cumin powder

5 pounds prepared masa

1 bag corn husk

1 small can shortening

Separate, peel and crush garlic cloves. In large stock pot, add pork roast, 1 1/2 quarts water, 1 1/2 tablespoons salt, and half the garlic cloves.

Cook the pork roast over medium low heat and simmer 2-3 hours or until pork is tender. When done, wait for pork roast to cool enough to handle. Remove from stock pot, place on cutting board and begin to pull meat apart and shred, placing shredded meat in large bowl. (Reserve the pork broth for use throughout the other steps.) Refrigerate if waiting to complete tamales.

In a separate pot, bring red chili pepper pods to a boil then simmer over medium low heat for 15-20 minutes, or until chili pods are tender. When done, remove stems and place chili pods in blender. Add 1 tablespoon salt, remaining garlic cloves and 1 1/2 tablespoons cumin powder; blend all ingredients on high speed until smooth, being cautious with the hot liquid. Pour contents of blender onto the meat and knead until well combined. (I strain the mixture if the skins are tough and do not blend in well).

Refrigerate if you are planning to spread your steps out over several days. Note: A small amount of the chili sauce may be reserved to knead into the masa for color and added flavor.

In a large bowl add masa, shortening, about a pint of the reserved pork broth and 1 1/2 tablespoons salt. Knead in a little chili mixture if desired, and add more broth as needed to make masa smooth, to the consistency of peanut butter. Cover and refrigerate if you are waiting to roll tamales at a later time.

To prepare husks, fill sink with hot water, separate corn husks, and submerge them in the hot water. Corn husks will float up so you will need to place a heavy object on top of them so they soak up enough water. Continue soaking until soft and pliable.

Remove corn husks from water and drain off as much water as possible then place in a bowl. Note: Corn husks should be no wider than 4 inches at the wide end of the corn husk. If husk is too wide, fold the side and cut all the way up to the 4-inch end of the corn husk. Feel for smooth side of husk; that will be the side to spread the masa onto. With the back of a large tablespoon, spread a thin layer of masa onto the corn husk. Spread side to side, starting at the top (wide end) spreading down about 5 inches.

Make a dozen at a time and then begin to fill with meat. One tablespoon of meat should be enough to fill each tamale. Roll meat filled tamale in a tri-fold fashion, side to side. Secure by taking the tail end of the corn husk and fold up over the seam of the husk. When finished, cook in electric slow cooker or roaster. Fill slow cooker or roaster with 1-1/2 inches of remaining pork broth. Stand tamales open-end up and fill pot tightly so tamales cannot fall over. (You can also set a cup in center of pot to take up space or to lean tamales on.) Cook on high for 2-3 hours. Makes 5-6 dozen tamales.

Tip: I’ve also used my slow cooker to cook the pork roast instead of the stovetop. This method can be accomplished in 8 hours on low. Be sure to add the full 1 1/2 quarts of water so you render enough broth.

ANGELINA LARUE is a food writer, recipe developer and author of “The Whole Enchilada Fresh and Nutritious Southwestern Cuisine.”

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

These restaurants are open on Christmas Day 2021

There’s nothing wrong with going out to eat on Dec. 25. And while many major restaurant chains are closed, a surprising number plan to be open (assuming staffing issues don’t prevent that). It’s a good idea to call ahead and confirm first. (And, of course, whether you choose...
RESTAURANTS
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

How To Soften A Stick of Butter Without Melting It – [Kitchen Hack]

When it comes to holiday cooking, butter is a staple. For my Thanksgiving recipes, I got six packages to use in my dishes. By the way, cooking from scratch is exhausting. I'm glad I only do it a few times a year. Usually, I'm always trying to find the easy way to make things, anything. I love any and all hacks I can find to make me look like a good cooker. You know, one that slaved in the kitchen and put a lot of time and energy into every dish. I can really put on a good act. LOL.
RECIPES
Click2Houston.com

This bread pudding recipe will make your holidays even sweeter!

HOUSTON – If you’re looking for festive Christmas dessert ideas, you’re in luck!. Because Chef D’Ambria Jacobs, one of the winners of Food Network’s ‘The Great Food Truck Race: Alaska,’ will join Houston Life in the studio with a simple and delicious way to elevate a traditional bread pudding.
HOUSTON, TX
Mashed

What Are Circus Peanuts And How Are They Actually Made?

It's safe to say that circus peanuts fall in the same category as candy corn, black licorice, and Peeps — as all of these sweets have been deemed polarizing to candy eaters everywhere. You either love them, or you can't stand the mere thought of their texture and taste. Often topping the list of the worst candies ever made are these circus peanuts, which have miraculously maintained a devoted fan base since their debut in the 19th century (per CandyFavorites.com).
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit#Merry Christmas#Tamales#Food Drink
grit.com

Recipes from Grandma’s Cookie Jar: Peanut Butter Cookies, Brown Sugar Crescents, and Soft Sour Cream Drops

A nostalgic look at cookies and the women who baked them. Back in 1806 when Noah Webster began his dictionary-writing days, he probably didn’t have a clue as to what “cooky”, or cookie, would come to be in content, shape, and size. He simply wrote that it was “a small cake made from stiff, sweet dough rolled and sliced or dropped by spoonfuls onto a large flat pan and baked.”
RECIPES
Houston Chronicle

The best way to store and reheat tamales to make them last past Christmas

With the magical aroma of masa and meat wafting through homes across the city, nothing says the holidays in Texas quite like tamales. Whether made at home during an annual tamalada, picked up at the store or slyly purchased from a cooler in a parking lot, countless thousands of tamales will be joyously consumed during the Christmas season here.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
spectrumlocalnews.com

San Antonio woman shares her tamale tradition

SAN ANTONIO — Maria Aldape left Mexico to come to the United States when she was only 17-years-old. Now 68, she values the importance of photos. She sat on her front porch on a recent weekend and flipped through photos of her late mother and husband, who passed away in 2000.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Mission Local

VIDEO: It’s tamale time + Simona shows us how to make them

Simona Padilla owned a meat market at 24th and York streets for 15 years. There, she started cooking Mexican dishes to sell. Although she says she’s mostly a home cook, she’s gone on to cook for the likes of the Mexican consul, then-Mayor Gavin Newsom, and fundraising events for the Society of Professional Journalists, among other organizations. In this video, Simona Padilla shows us how to make tamales, a dish traditionally served for Christmas and other special occasions.
RECIPES
theacorn.com

’Tis time for tasty tamale treats

It’s the season to celebrate the holiday spirit, and what better way to do that than to load up on Mama Lupe’s delicious and popular tamales, along with other seasonal goodies. Money Pancho Mexican restaurant in Camarillo offers a joyous explosion of colors, smells and taste sensations sure...
CAMARILLO, CA
The Stockton Record

Tamales are an ancient, delicious Mexican holiday tradition. Here's where to get them in Stockton

More than 40% of the population in Stockton — and San Joaquin County — is Latino. Be it California’s history, migration patterns or the state sharing its southern border with Mexico, the influence of Mexican culture around us is undeniable.   For many Mexicans, Dec. 12 marks the start of what is colloquially known as the Guadalupe-Reyes holiday marathon.   ...
STOCKTON, CA
WJTV 12

How to prepare classic holiday dishes with just an Instant Pot

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With the holiday right around the corner, you might be wondering how you’ll find time to prepare a holiday meal this year. Holiday prep can feel like a daunting task between the main course, side dishes and dessert. Luckily, you can cook many holiday meals in […]
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Christmas Tamales Have A Surprisingly Dark Backstory

Many countries and cultures have their own traditional Christmas foods. The U.S. is all about candy canes (even the weird ones) and decorated cookies, while a true British Christmas comes complete with plum pudding and mince pies. Christmas in Japan, on the other hand, means KFC is what's for dinner. South of the border (as well as throughout the entire Mexican diaspora) there's one food that is a must for the entire holiday season, which the Los Angeles Times says kicks off on December 12 with the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe and runs all the way through January 6, or Día de los Tres Reyes Magos.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

11 best healthy food subscription boxes: From recipe kits to snacks and smoothies

When it comes to looking after our bodies – something we tend to be super-focused on in the New Year – the first thing to consider is always what we’re fuelling ourselves with.Food is fundamental to our physical and mental wellbeing. It impacts everything from our energy levels to our skin, our mood to our weight. But eating right isn’t always straightforward – there’s a lot to think about. Portion sizes, cooking methods and the ingredients themselves all contribute to a dish’s benefits or drawbacks.If you want to start eating more balanced, nutritious meals but find you lack the time,...
RECIPES
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

422
Followers
354
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lubbock, TX from Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

 http://lubbockonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy