ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man who posed as an ex-Patriots player giving Super Bowl rings to Brady's family pleads guilty in fraud case

By Alex Reimer
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=070f6o_0dSm9h0N00

A New Jersey man who posed as a former Patriots player in a fraudulent effort to obtain Super Bowl rings pleaded guilty to five charges Monday, the Associated Press reports . To establish legitimacy, the fraudster said he was giving the rings to members of Tom Brady’s family.

Scott V. Spina Jr., 24, will plead guilty to five felony charges of wire fraud, mail fraud and aggravated identity theft.

In 2017, Spina purchased a Patriots’ 2016 Super Bowl ring from a player who had left the team. Spina ripped off the player, known only as T.J., with at least one bad check. He ordered three rings with “Brady” engraved on them.

Later that year, Spina sold the rings at an auction house for $100,000. One ring sold for $337,000 at an auction in 2018.

There was another bizarre incident involving Patriots memorabilia following their historic comeback win over the Falcons in Super Bowl LI. Brady’s jersey was stolen from the locker room, only to be found in the possession of a member of the International media .

The jersey had been assigned a value of $500,000. No wonder why people try to steal this stuff.

Comments / 0

Related
10NEWS

Man to plead guilty in Tom Brady Super Bowl ring fraud

LOS ANGELES — A New Jersey man who posed as a former New England Patriots player in order to buy and sell Super Bowl rings that he claimed were gifts to Tom Brady’s family will plead guilty to fraud. Federal prosecutors say the plea agreement with Scott Spina...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
arcamax.com

N.J. man posed as Patriots player during Tom Brady Super Bowl ring fraud: DOJ

Forget fake merchandise. One man allegedly scammed his way into a real Super Bowl ring. Scott V. Spina Jr., a 24-year-old New Jersey man, allegedly bought an official 2017 Super Bowl ring off a former New England Patriots player, then bought more from the team and sold them, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Central District of California.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Scammer Pretended to Be Patriots Player to Get Super Bowl Rings With Brady Engravings

A New Jersey man has admitted to pretending to be a New England Patriots players to get his hands on three Super Bowl rings that he had engraved with Tom Brady’s name before selling them for $100,000. According to NBC News, the elaborate scam began in 2017, when Scott Spina, 24, scammed a former Patriots player—only identified in court documents as T.J.—out of his Super Bowl 51 ring. The ring came with the player’s username and password for the company that sells Super Bowl rings, allowing Spina to order more of them. Posing as the player, Spina ordered three family versions of the Super Bowl ring with the name “Brady” engraved on them, fraudulently telling the company that he was going to gift them to the quarterback’s baby. Spina offloaded the rings to an auction house for $100,000, and one ring later sold for $337,219, according to court documents. The case was investigated by the FBI’s art crime team, and, on Monday, Spina pleaded guilty to fraud and identify theft.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
724K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy