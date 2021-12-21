ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Why do they do that in the newspaper?’

 4 days ago

There’s a method to the madness in the opinion section .

Most longtime readers recognize this by now, what with the evolution of what they read, listen to and even watch that is produced by the Savannah opinion team. We’ve expanded into podcasts, video interviews and forums and social media channels. We’ve also overhauled our traditional content to put a greater emphasis on community and reader voices.

Some have embraced what we like to call “Savannah Opinion 2.0.” Others? Not so much.

But over my nearly four years as opinion editor, I’ve made a point to be transparent about all the changes. Even so, every late December we take the opportunity to explain what we do and how we do it. This year, we are doing so under the banner of “Savannah Opinion 101: ‘Why do they do that in the paper?’” Give it a read.

As this is one of the last newsletters of 2021, I’d like to say thank you for being a subscriber. The growth and engagement have exceeded all expectations, and I can’t wait for 2022. My colleague, Zachariah Chou, will take on some of the writing duties in the new year, and I’m sure you’ll enjoy his perspectives.

Merry Christmas.

Scroll down for the week's best opinion columns. Also check out …

On the Commute podcast , Savannah small business owner Ruel Joyner discusses the evolution of Broughton Street and what it's meant to retail in downtown Savannah.

The Difference Maker s podcast is on sabbatical but will return in 2022.

Subscribe for free to listen: Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

— Written by Opinion Editor Adam Van Brimmer. Read more posts like this in the Savannah Town Square Facebook group .

