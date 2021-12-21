ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Wrens’ Next Album Won’t Actually Be Released As A Wrens Album

By Tom Breihan
Stereogum
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis past year, the Wrens finally fractured. The band had spent many, many years working on the follow-up to their beloved 2003 album The Meadowlands, and co-leader Kevin Whelan got sick of waiting. A few months ago, Whelan announced that he was leaving the Wrens and taking his songs with him....

www.stereogum.com

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Whelan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Next Album#Aeon
