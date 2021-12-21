ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roselle, IL

Woman sentenced for pouring boiling water on sleeping boyfriend

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Va0Y2_0dSm8g5R00

ROSELLE, Ill. — An Illinois woman was sentenced to spend 10 years in prison for pouring boiling water on her sleeping boyfriend.

Alexis Sykes, 22, of Roselle, was arrested and charged in January after pouring the water and then going on Snapchat to describe watching the skin fall off his arms, as we previously reported.

Sykes’ boyfriend drove himself to the hospital and spent nearly two weeks in a burn unit, WGN reported.

In a statement to WMAQ, DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said: “The cruelty displayed by Ms. Sykes as she doused her sleeping boyfriend with a pot of boiling water is extremely disturbing. Considering her complete disregard for the amount of pain and suffering she caused her victim, one can only come to the conclusion that she most certainly earned every year of her ten-year sentence.”

She will have to serve 85% of the sentence before being eligible for parole, WGN reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Woman struck by vehicle on Christmas Eve

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa Police officer rolled up to an accident around 6:18 p.m., on East 31st Street and South Sheridan Road. A woman was hit by a Ford pickup on Christmas Eve. The female victim was whisked away so quickly her condition is currently unknown, relayed TPD.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Armed intruder arrested at Windsor Castle, police say

British authorities arrested an armed teenager suspected of trespassing on the grounds of Windsor Castle, where Queen Elizabeth II was celebrating Christmas, on Saturday. Officials with Thames Valley and London’s Metropolitan police said they responded to a reported security breach at the castle, about 20 miles west of London, around 8:30 a.m.
CASTLE, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Berlin, IL
City
Roselle, IL
Roselle, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Shark attack off California’s Morro Bay kills boogie boarder

MORRO BAY, Calif. — A boogie boarder died Friday morning following a suspected great white shark attack off California’s Morro Bay City Beach. A sign posted on the beach Friday morning warned that the water near the area of the beach known as “The Pit” was closed following a fatal shark attack, The Tribune in San Luis Obispo County reported.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

1 killed, several injured when cars, big rigs collide in California on Christmas Eve

LOS ANGELES — A crash on Interstate 5 in Los Angeles claimed one life and left several other people injured on Christmas Eve, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Authorities responded to reports of the crash in the southbound lanes of the I-5 near Dodger Stadium around 8 a.m. PST. At least two big rigs and seven other vehicles were involved in the collision, fire officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
50K+
Followers
84K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy