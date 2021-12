Ready for more of motherhood! Two months after splitting from Randall Emmett, Lala Kent revealed she wants baby No. 2 without “another baby daddy.”. When “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast host Amanda Hirsch asked the Vanderpump Rules star, 31, on the Tuesday, December 21, episode whether she wants to expand her family after welcoming daughter Ocean, now 9 months, the Utah native replied, “I do [want more kids]. I think I’ll start depending on what my life looks like this year. I don’t want another baby daddy, so that we know.”

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 4 DAYS AGO