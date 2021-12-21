ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Innocent girl dragged into bloody brawl between Packers and Ravens fans

By Jenna Lemoncelli
 4 days ago

An innocent bystander took an accidental hit from a flying fan during a wild, sprawling brawl between opposing fans at Sunday’s Ravens-Packers game that lasted for several minutes.

Viral videos from the scene at Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium show a woman caught in the middle of the scuffle, when a Ravens fan appeared to land on top of her and pin her down.

In the footage, bystanders can be heard yelling, “Get off the girl” repeatedly, before another voice shouts, “You hit a f–king girl dude.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m9avi_0dSm7zI700
A woman appears to take a hit during the wild brawl between Ravens and Packers fans

Things seemed to escalate after the blonde female was helped to her feet. Another Ravens fan that was covered in blood appeared to shield her from the chaos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EeN9G_0dSm7zI700
Twitter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rnA4V_0dSm7zI700
A bloodied fan after the brawl

Stadium security eventually arrived to the section, which wasn’t too far back from one of the end zones.

A fan wearing a Packers jersey was bleeding from his face and eventually escorted out of the stadium, as seen in videos captured by onlookers.

Those involved in the altercation were not identified. It is unclear if anyone received medical attention, or was disciplined by authorities or the NFL.

The fan fight follows a string of incidents at stadiums across the league this season.

