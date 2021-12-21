Florida couple caught on video dumping dog, 11 pups outside animal shelter

Cops in Florida are looking for a heartless couple caught on surveillance video dumping a dog and 11 pups outside a local animal shelter.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office said the cold-blooded pair could get charged if deputies track them down, the sheriff’s office said on Facebook Monday.

“Dumping animals is ILLEGAL and these individuals could face criminal charges,” the post said. “Reaching out does not mean dropping animals off on a day when the shelter is closed and leaving them for dead.”

The couple can be seen dumping the dogs as they arrive at the shelter.

“It means picking up the phone and allowing Animal Services employees to provide a time for intake to collect information about your animals,” it said. “Those dogs have clearly had a rough 24 hours.”

Footage posted on Twitter by the sheriff’s office shows the couple pulling up outside the Walton County Animal Shelter in a white Ford F-150 pickup truck before noon Sunday.

The couple can be seen in the video walking back to their car after leaving the puppies and dog.

The woman is seen walking up to the front of the shelter with the black dog eagerly following behind — with her companion then placing a box next to the front door.

The two briefly rifle through a stack of donations left at the shelter before driving off.

“It’s at that moment when the dog realizes she’s been abandoned and left behind,” the sheriff’s office post said. “An hour goes by before staff sees the momma dog peering through the windows of the shelter.”

The dog seems to realize she’s been abandoned as the couple drives off.

The puppies were inside the box, police said.

The office is now asking locals who recognize the couple to give them a call.