Food Safety

Fresh Express salad products recalled due to listeria worries

By Fox Business
 4 days ago
The recall encompasses 19 US states and parts of Canada. Getty Images

Fresh Express is recalling branded and private-label salad products due to links to listeria.

The company, which identified the Streamwood, Illinois, facility as the source, said the recall is across 19 states and Canadian provinces Ontario and Manitoba.

States affected are Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Wisconsin.

Additionally, “the recall includes all use-by dates of fresh salad items with product codes Z324 through Z350,” according to the company.

The full list of products can be found here.

The company warns listeria can “cause fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems” while healthier individuals may suffer “only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.”

Consumers are advised to discard all products in question and seek medical attention if feeling ill.

New York City, NY
