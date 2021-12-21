Two Syracuse Crunch games postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

The American Hockey League announced Tuesday that the next two Syracuse Crunch games have been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Crunch were scheduled to play at home against the Providence Bruins on Dec. 22 and on the road against the Belleville Senators on Dec. 28.

Make-up dates will be announced later.

Five Crunch games have now been postponed so far this month due to COVID-19.

