NHL

Two Syracuse Crunch games postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

 4 days ago
The American Hockey League announced Tuesday that the next two Syracuse Crunch games have been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Crunch were scheduled to play at home against the Providence Bruins on Dec. 22 and on the road against the Belleville Senators on Dec. 28.

Make-up dates will be announced later.

Five Crunch games have now been postponed so far this month due to COVID-19.

