Thief steals $5K from Brooklyn shop, shoves worker: video

By Amanda Woods
NYPost
 4 days ago
A Brooklyn store had $5,000 stolen when a man knocked over a female employee and stole the cash straight right out from under her on December 16, 2021. NYPD

A thief swiped $5,000 from a Brooklyn shop and then shoved an employee to the ground when she chased him, new video shows.

The suspect was inside Zhenda Trading – a small store in the basement of a building on 56th Street near Ninth Avenue in Sunset Park – around 11:30 p.m. Thursday when he spotted a female worker counting money and putting it in a bag, cops said Tuesday.

Police are looking for this man in connection to a robbery of almost $5,000 from a Brooklyn store on December 16, 2021.
According to police, the man knocked down a female employee and dashed off with the stolen money.

When the woman let her guard down, he snatched the bag, holding $5,000, and ran off, according to cops and the footage.

The employee followed the thief out of the store – but he shoved her and kept running, the clip shows.

The stumbling victim got up and tried to continue the chase, but he got away.

Police say the attack and theft happened around 11:30 p.m. last week.
Cops continued to look for the suspect Tuesday.

The employee refused medical attention for pain to her leg.

