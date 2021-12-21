ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UN chief warns Lebanon Cabinet paralysis may dampen support

By LUJAIN JO
New Haven Register
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIRUT (AP) — The U.N. chief warned Tuesday that the international community is unlikely to come forth with much-needed support for Lebanon amid its persistent government paralysis and as the country struggles through a “very dramatic” crisis. Antonio Guterres’ remarks came at the end of his...

www.nhregister.com

