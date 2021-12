Tornadoes tore through Illinois, Missouri and four other states states Friday night, causing six deaths in Edwardsville and at least 64 deaths in Kentucky. Storms severe enough to cause tornadoes are rare in December and the winter in the Midwest, said St. Louis National Weather Service meteorologist Mark Britt, but they are far from unprecedented. They tend to be worse in the winter because cold weather meeting with unstable, warm air causes stronger changes in the wind’s speed or direction.

