Trump announces Jan. 6 anniversary news conference

By Callie Patteson
 4 days ago
Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump outside the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. AP

Former President Donald Trump proclaimed Tuesday that “the insurrection took place on November 3rd” of last year and announced he will hold a news conference on Jan. 6, one year after his supporters stormed the Capitol and set off a riot that led to the deaths of five people.

“Why isn’t the [House] Unselect Committee of highly partisan political hacks investigating the CAUSE of the January 6th protest, which was the rigged Presidential Election of 2020?” Trump asked in an emailed statement. “Does anybody notice that they want to stay as far away from that topic as possible, the numbers don’t work for them, or even come close. The only thing they can do is not talk about it.”

Trump reiterated his claims that election fraud cost him the key states of Pennsylvania, Arizona, Georgia, Wisconsin and Michigan — and accused “Republican RINOs” in the last state of not wanting to pursue the matter. (The acronym refers to “Republicans in name only.”)

“In many ways a RINO is worse than a Radical Left Democrat,” he said, “because you don’t know where they are coming from and you have no idea how bad they really are for our country. The good news is there are fewer and fewer RINOs left as we elect strong Patriots who love America.”

Trump also reiterated his claims that election fraud cost him key states in the 2020 election.

In the same statement, the 45th president announced plans to hold a news conference at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida “to discuss all of these points, and more.”

“Until then, remember, the insurrection took place on November 3rd, it was the complete unarmed protest of the rigged election that took place on January 6th,” Trump claimed.

Since January, Trump has repeatedly blasted the congressional investigation into the riot, claiming it was a peaceful reaction to a corrupted presidential vote.

More than 700 people have been charged in connection to the riot and 65 have been sentenced. The longest sentence doled out so far is more than five years, given to a man who threw a wooden plank at cops before spraying a fire extinguisher that he then also hurled during the riot.

A Trump supporter awaits the former president’s return to Mar-a-Lago on Jan. 20, 2021.

Many Republicans have defended the people who made their way to the Capitol following a rally protesting the certification of the election results, which Trump addressed. Earlier this month, Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) urged the select committee to tour the jail facilities where the defendants are being held, calling the conditions and treatment “outrageous.”

The committee has subpoenaed several Trump allies for documents and communications related to the riot as part of their investigation. However, at least three have refused to testify, citing their Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

Most recently, they asked Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) — the first current House lawmaker brought into the investigation — to appear and provide information to the panel regarding alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

Donald and Melania Trump exit AIr Force One en route to Mar-A-Lago in January 2021.

Perry declined the request Tuesday via Twitter, saying he will “continue to fight the failures of the radical Left who desperately seek distraction from their abject failures of crushing inflation, a humiliating surrender in Afghanistan, and the horrendous crisis they created at our border.”

In a statement Monday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) sketched out a rough outline of plans to commemorate the anniversary of the riot, including a panel discussion by historians and an evening vigil.

