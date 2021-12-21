ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viral ‘diva’ kid blasts Elf on the Shelf who elf’d up her face before school

By Asia Grace
 4 days ago

What the elf did he do to her face?

One merrily mischievous Elf on the Shelf may have taken his naughty antics too far when he cheekily drew glasses, freckles and the word “Hi” on the face of little “diva” Iyla Crawford while she was sleeping.

“Nah, it’s not funny. I’ve got school,” lamented Crawford, 7, when she woke up to find that her doe-eyed, albeit delinquent elf doll, who was sitting at her bedside, had marked up her precious mug with makeup eyeliner.

“Nah, I’m not laughing. I’ve got school,” barked the mini-prima donna from Manchester, England as her chuckling mom Leanne King filmed the humorous meltdown.

“Nah, has he drawn on my face?,” whined a crestfallen Crawford, who cut an adorable pout of shock at Santa’s little helper’s handiwork.

The comical Christmastime clip has commanded over 1.3 million views on Facebook and Twitter since King shared the post last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lFmIa_0dSm7RTX00
Mom Leanne King pranks her “diva” daughter Iyla Crawford with Elf on the Shelf face drawing.

The single mom of two says her daughter — who’s typically tickled by the Elf on the Shelf’s prankish escapades — was steaming hot with bah humbug fury at the holiday trinket’s unauthorized artwork.

“Elf on the Shelf is a big thing for her and she’s grown up with it,” King told SWNS. “She thinks anything he does is hilarious, but she was angry about this. She wasn’t happy at all,” continued King, who got the idea to draw on Crawford’s face with the eyeliner right before waking her up for school on Dec. 14.

“She’s very into her image, so when she woke up she was worried about going into school with anything on her face. She has to be immaculate,” King added. “Iyla’s over-dramatic and quite old-headed and it really showed in the video. I’m glad I caught it on camera. It totally shows her diva side.”

And before the disgruntled diva scrubbed her cheeks and forehead clean of the face paint with a baby wipe, she snapped an angry selfie with shady elf to memorialize his most galling gag.

King said, “I didn’t even feel guilty to be honest. I just thought it was funny.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zjInh_0dSm7RTX00
The Elf on the Shelf is a fun holiday tradition which sees parents hide the mischievous doll around the house in the days leading up to Christmas.

The mom and hairdresser went on to reveal that Crawford has since forgiven the elf for deviously decorating her cute kisser.

“She got over it once she’d wiped it off and saw the funny side but she was worried she wouldn’t get it off for school,” said King of her trendy tot, who now hopes her viral video will land her a feature on TV.

King says their popular post has sparked a wave of cheers from parents and kids who’ve stopped her and Crawford on their way to school to tell them them how much they loved watching the hilarious hoax.

“People said I shouldn’t have told her and let her go into school, but she’s in the mirror about 30 times so I wouldn’t have gotten away with that one,” noted King, who plans to pull the same stunt on Crawford next Christmas.

And as for that errant little Elf on the Shelf, King says the pointy-hatted rascal will be curbing his naughtiness for the rest of this holiday season.

“The day after she asked why the elf hadn’t been that naughty,” said King. “But I told her it’s because he was really bad yesterday.”

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
