GREENSBORO, N.C. — Clear skies is the perfect forecast for a night with a meteor shower, especially the Geminid meteor shower expected to make it's debut peak on Monday, December 13. If you face north, the best time to spot the shower will be around 2 am with some meteors visible as early as 10 am. This shower is the most reliable of all the meteor showers throughout the year because we can expect to see 60 or more meteors each hour with bursts of 3 to 5 of even more per minute! (There may be brief moments of nothing!) The moon, during the shower's peak, will be a waxing gibbous. So, some of the fainter meteors will be a bit difficult to see due to the moon's light.

ASTRONOMY ・ 12 DAYS AGO