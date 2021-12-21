ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Man facing charges after fleeing police early Tuesday morning

 4 days ago

WhiteVigo Co. Jail

By Lucy Perry
Indiana Central News

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - A Terre Haute man was arrested on multiple charges early Tuesday morning following a brief pursuit on the city's south side.

Bradley Michael White, 41, was booked into the Vigo County Jail around 3:30 a.m. He is charged with resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, possession of meth, domestic battery and criminal confinement.

