Man facing charges after fleeing police early Tuesday morning

White Vigo Co. Jail

By Lucy Perry

Indiana Central News



TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - A Terre Haute man was arrested on multiple charges early Tuesday morning following a brief pursuit on the city's south side.



Bradley Michael White, 41, was booked into the Vigo County Jail around 3:30 a.m. He is charged with resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, possession of meth, domestic battery and criminal confinement.

