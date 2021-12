At least 35 burnt bodies, including those of women and children, were found near a village in the conflict-torn eastern state of Kayah in Myanmar on Christmas morning.The charred bodies were found in eight burned vehicles and on five motorbikes near Mo So village of Hpruso town. The bodies belonged to elderly people, women and children, according to the local Karenni Human Rights Group.“We strongly denounce the inhumane and brutal killing which violates human rights,” the group said in a Facebook post.The Karenni National Defence Force (KNDF) has accused the country’s military rulers of the killings.The KNDF is...

ASIA ・ 9 HOURS AGO