BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The Glynn County Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting Sunday night at Selden Park in Brunswick. According to a news release from GCPD, officers responded to multiple reports of a person shot at the park, located at 100 Genoa Martin Drive, around 8:15 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found one victim in the park with gunshot wounds. Glynn County Fire Rescue took the victim to Southeast Georgia Health System-Brunswick Campus, where life-saving measures were attempted, the release says. The victim died at the hospital.

GLYNN COUNTY, GA ・ 8 HOURS AGO