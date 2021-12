AUSTIN, Texas — Although the Austin area is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases as the holidays approach, the hospitals in Central Texas are not struggling as a result. As of Dec. 20, there have been 679 new cases across Travis, Williamson, Hays and Bastrop counties. That's a seven-day average of 405 new cases per day, and the highest since Oct. 7. New cases in the four-county area are up 95% from a week ago, which is almost double the number of new cases.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO