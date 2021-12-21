ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Space yogurt experiment takes off

dallassun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVials of ?good? bacteria cultured by Australian high-school students have been launched into space as part of an experiment to create nutrient-rich yogurt and study the effects of microgravity on the dairy-based microbes. A total of 36 samples - containing frozen milk and various strains of yogurt-producing bacteria -...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Listen to the Crazy Sounds NASA Captured From Jupiter’s Moon

NASA has published audio recorded in June during a close flyby of Jupiter’s largest moon, Ganymede. Scientists used a Waves instrument, which was specially designed to understand fields and particles in Jupiter’s magnetosphere. In a briefing in New Orleans last week, Scott Bolton, the Principal Investigator of NASA’s...
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

Scientists say life could be making a new environment on Venus

“Life finds a way.” The words that Ian Malcolm so famously spoke in 1993’s Jurassic Park still ring true, it seems. Based on a new study, scientists say that life could indeed be finding its way on Venus. Don't Miss: Amazon's epic holiday deals are here and you won't believe how good they are! How life on Venus could be making its own environment Last year, researchers announced the discovery of phosphine in Venus’ atmosphere. At the time, the researchers claimed that it could be a possible sign of life on Venus. After all, the colorless and odorless gas is often the result of organic...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yogurts#Bacteria#Australian#Spacex#Iss#Swinburne University#Guardian
brumpost.com

James Webb Space Telescope will be blasted off into space on Christmas

NASA continues to change the science landscape as it prepares to launch another massive project, the James Webb Space Telescope or JWST which is a revolutionary US$9 billion instrument that has the capability of seeing through the cosmos. The launch is due for early Saturday from South America’s northeastern coast...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

What is the James Webb telescope and why is it so important?

The most powerful telescope to go into space was successfully launched on Christmas Day.The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) was on an Ariane 5 rocket when it left the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana and aims to help to answer unsolved questions about the universe.– What is the James Webb telescope?Also known as simply “Webb”, the James Webb Telescope is a space telescope that was launched into space in order to expand scientists’ knowledge of the universe.The telescope follows the Hubble Space Telescope as the next great space science observatory.Huge relief - #Webb is successfully on its way to...
Digital Trends

Check out this incredibly detailed Mars imagery captured by NASA’s rover

NASA has released an impressive video showing the Martian landscape as seen from its Perseverance rover. The video (below) is based on a panoramic image shared by the space agency several days ago. However, in this latest release, Perseverance project scientist Ken Farley offers a fresh perspective by describing key areas of interest.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
vrfocus.com

Third Episode of Space Explorers: The ISS Experience Available Now For Meta Quest

If you love all things related to space then you’ve probably been closely following the rather epic project that is Felix & Paul Studios’ Space Explorers: The ISS Experience. Over the last few years, the studio has partnered with NASA and Time to record some amazing 360-degree footage aboard the International Space Station. Released episodically, today sees the launch of UNITE, the third instalment of the series.
ASTRONOMY
Entrepreneur

Justin Sun To Take Five Crewmates To Space

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. H.E. Justin Sun, Ambassador, Permanent Representative of Grenada to the WTO & Founder of TRON, today revealed that he placed the winning bid for the first seat on Blue Origin’s Inaugural New Shepard rocket. The full bid amount of $28 million went to Blue Origin’s foundation Club for the Future, which in turn benefited 19 space-based charities to inspire future generations to pursue careers in STEM and help invent the future of life in space. Sun and five crewmates will fly on a New Shepard flight in 2022. H.E. Mr. Sun will be the first Grenadian, international diplomat, and blockchain industry leader to go up to space. He will be bringing the Grenadian flag with him on his voyage.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
wmfe.org

The James Webb Space Telescope takes flight

After decades of development, the James Webb Space Telescope takes flight. Scientists have been thinking about this moment since the 1990s — a new set of eyes that will see father into our universe than ever before. The James Webb Space Telescope launches this week, an event that has...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

DARPA Picks Mynaric For Space Laser Communication Experiment

DARPA has selected Germany-based Mynaric to create an architectural design for the experimental laser communication terminals called for by the agency’s Space-Based Adaptive Communications Node (Space BACN) program. The 15-week, Phase 0 award tasks Mynaric to design an optical, inter-satellite link... Subscription Required. DARPA Picks Mynaric For Space Laser...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
healththoroughfare.com

NASA Recorded Sounds of Ganymede That Will Give You Chills

Ganymede, the moon of Jupiter and also the largest natural satellite in our Solar System, is surely an incredible place. Ganymede is even larger than Mercury, the first planet from the Sun. NASA has brought back some truly out-of-this-world sounds recorded at Ganymede that have the potential of raising the...
ASTRONOMY
fox26houston.com

Experience life aboard the International Space Station with the newest VR immersive installation in Houston

HOUSTON - The Infinite, the immersive installation inspired by NASA missions, is making its U.S. premiere at Sawyer Yards, December 21 in Houston. The VR-driven, mixed media experience is an extension of the virtual reality series, Space Explorers: The ISS Experience, which was produced by Montréal-based Felix & Paul Studios in association with TIME Studios, NASA, the ISS U.S. National Lab and the Canadian Space Agency – and notably just took home the Emmy Award for Outstanding Interactive Program at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards.
HOUSTON, TX
earth.com

It’s Too Late: The 6th Mass Extinction Is Here

Here we sit, with our lattes and AirPods, during the sixth mass extinction. As absurd as that sounds, a mass extinction doesn’t always mean explosive volcanoes and apocalyptic asteroids. Mass extinction is an event that at least 75% of species are killed due to environmental factors in a relatively short amount of time. And that’s in geologic time! Geologically speaking, a “short amount of time” is anything less than 2.8 million years. While that far exceeds our human lifespans, it’s a bit of a wake-up call. We could be losing three-quarters of Earth’s species, all while we obliviously take another sip of caramel flavored foam.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy