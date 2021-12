Is FBI: International new tonight on CBS? We know that FBI and FBI: Most Wanted are on the air. What about the latest edition of the franchise?. Well, let’s just say that this is where things start to get a little bit strange. Despite there being new episodes of the other two shows on the air tonight, strangely we don’t have the same good news to share about FBI: International. Unfortunately, we’re going to be waiting a little while to see what’s coming up there. How long! Think in terms of from now until Tuesday, January 4. It’s hard to know why CBS opted to not air an episode tonight, other than that they may have plans that better reveal themselves in the new year.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO