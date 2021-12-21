$200K Powerball ticket sold in Allegheny County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WKBN) – A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Allegheny County sold a Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $200,000.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 2-13-23-34-66, and the red Powerball 2 during Monday’s drawing. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was four.

GetGo, located at 430 East Waterfront Drive in Homestead, earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $378 million, or $275.9 million cash, for the next drawing on Wednesday.

