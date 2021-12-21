McClung gets the call from the Bulls

The Chicago Bulls announced that the team has signed forward Ersan Ilyasova and guard Mac McClung to 10-day contracts pursuant to the NBA's COVID-related hardship allowance. Ilyasova (6-9, 235) is a 13-year NBA veteran with stops in Milwaukee, Detroit, Orlando, Oklahoma City, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Utah. Drafted 36th overall by the Bucks in 2005, he made his NBA debut in the 2006-07 season, and then played two seasons overseas in 2007-08 and 2008-09 before coming back to the NBA in 2009-10. He owns career NBA averages of 10.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 23.0 minutes per game over 825 games (424 starts). Ilyasova has shot .443 from the field in his career, as well as .367 from three and .777 from the free throw line.
Comments / 0