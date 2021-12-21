ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

McClung gets the call from the Bulls

By P. KEVIN MAYS kmays@timesnews.net
Kingsport Times-News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMac McClung is headed to the NBA. The former Gate City and Texas Tech star has signed a 10-day hardship contract with the Chicago Bulls. The hardship contract was instituted by the NBA to allow league teams to sign players if the team has multiple players who are under COVID-19 protocols...

www.timesnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Kingsport Times-News

SWVA Notes: McClung NBA debut put on hold

Former Gate City basketball star Mac McClung will have to wait a couple of more days before his first game with an NBA team. McClung received the call Tuesday from the Chicago Bulls to sign a 10-day hardship contract because of the Bulls’ players with COVID-19 protocol and other injuries.
NBA
NBA

Bulls Sign Ersan Ilyasova & Mac McClung to 10-Day Contracts

The Chicago Bulls announced that the team has signed forward Ersan Ilyasova and guard Mac McClung to 10-day contracts pursuant to the NBA's COVID-related hardship allowance. Ilyasova (6-9, 235) is a 13-year NBA veteran with stops in Milwaukee, Detroit, Orlando, Oklahoma City, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Utah. Drafted 36th overall by the Bucks in 2005, he made his NBA debut in the 2006-07 season, and then played two seasons overseas in 2007-08 and 2008-09 before coming back to the NBA in 2009-10. He owns career NBA averages of 10.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 23.0 minutes per game over 825 games (424 starts). Ilyasova has shot .443 from the field in his career, as well as .367 from three and .777 from the free throw line.
NBA
firstsportz.com

“I’m exhausted fighting people about it”- Marcus Spears shuts Iman Shumpert over Lebron James ‘destroyed the game’ comments

LeBron James will go down as one of the greatest basketball players of all time. But as Kobe Bryant used to say – “They don’t hate the good ones, they hate the great ones“. LeBron receives his fair share of hate and criticism. One criticism came recently from LeBron’s ex-teammate Iman Shumpert. However, it came more as a personal pain point of Shumpert, as an NBA fan and not as a player. Shumpert recently said on an episode of Bootleg Kev Podcast – “Bron knows he ruined basketball.”
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Mcclung
Person
Scott Vermillion
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 5 Blockbuster Trades We Could See Very Soon

With much of the playoff race still open, there are going to be some major moves on the horizon. For many of these teams, they would love to spend money before Christmas and get some of these lovely gifts on the market, but we will likely see most deals go down once the calendar shifts into 2022. That means that once you shout “happy New Year,” you might be happy with a new team depth chart as well.
NBA
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Nba Draft#Texas Tech#The Chicago Bulls#The Los Angeles Lakers#G League#Georgetown#Vhsl#The Blue Devils
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

WNBA star Candace Parker announces wife expecting child

WNBA star Candace Parker announced in an Instagram post that her wife is expecting their first child together. Tuesday’s post by Parker, 35, a two-time WNBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medal winner, also congratulated Anna Petrakova, 37, on their two-year wedding anniversary, which is believed to be the first time she has publicly addressed her marriage on social media, ESPN reported.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
Sports
Texas Tech University
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Cavinder twins sign six-figure NIL deal with WWE

Twin sisters Hanna and Haley Cavinder are both again having excellent seasons with the Fresno State women’s basketball team, and they continue to advantage of the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness rules. Hanna and Haley Cavinder confirmed to TIME this week that they have signed an NIL...
WWE
fadeawayworld.net

Joe Johnson Is The Only Active Player Who Has Played Against Michael Jordan

It has been more than 17 years since Michael Jordan retired for good from the NBA. Jordan, who is considered the GOAT by most fans, achieved everything an NBA player could wish for during his career. Be it winning trophies or earning fame, Jordan did it all. But considering Jordan...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Pistons Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas drops truth bomb directed at Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird

When most NBA fans think of the 1980s, they think of the amazing battles between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers. They certainly are not wrong for that being top of mind. But the forgotten part of the decade is the Detroit Pistons “Bad Boys” teams of the late 1980s. They won back-to-back NBA championships and dominated the league defensively for many years. Yet, they have been somewhat overlooked historically.
NBA
hogville.net

Does John Daly have any eligibility left?

3 Members and 7 Guests are viewing this topic. Quote from: Tejano Jawg on December 10, 2021, 01:46:57 pmYou know what would be badass?...being out with my 3 kids and running into John somewhere. Then I get a pic and turn that into our Christmas card. The fact my kids are 16, 18, 20 just adds to the charm.
GOLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy