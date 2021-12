The all-electric Project Arrow SUV is taking shape in Canada with current plans calling for it to cost between $40,000 and $60,000 with up to 60,000 units produced annually. The vehicle is being brought to life by Canada’s Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association (APMA) that represents 90 per cent of all independent automotive parts manufacturers in the country. More than 400 companies have expressed interest in taking part in the project and according to APMA chief technical officer Fraser Dunn, the association has started to go through statements of work and supplier agreements with dozens of companies.

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO