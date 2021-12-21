ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

EMA in the dark over need for special Omicron jab

dallassun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's still no certainty whether the existing coronavirus vaccines need to be tweaked specifically to fight the new Omicron strain, the EU's drug regulator has said, adding, however, that it was prepared for such a possibility. "There is no answer whether we will need to adapt vaccines," the head...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

What Makes the Omicron Variant So Dangerous?

The WHO has confirmed that, by December 19, the Omicron variant had spread to more than 89 countries. Many epidemiologists believe that Omicron will shortly become the dominant strain of COVID-19, replacing the delta variant (which is currently the dominant coronavirus variant). Compared to Delta, Omicron is capable of multiplying 70 times faster inside the human respiratory tract.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

How long is Omicron’s incubation period?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Ema#European Union#Jab#In The Dark#Covid#Eu#The Financial Times
SlashGear

Moderna booster gets some Omicron good news

Moderna has published the latest data on its COVID-19 vaccine, reporting a drastic increase in antibody levels against the SARS-CoV-2 omicron variant compared to the pre-booster regimen. The findings are good news as omicron cases increase rapidly and many people get a booster shot to increase their protection again the virus.
INDUSTRY
Financial Times

Covid vaccines clearly less effective against Omicron, says EMA head

Follow how business and the economy are recovering post-pandemic with our Road to Recovery bulletin. Delivered 3 times a week. Early evidence shows a “clear” drop in the effectiveness of current Covid-19 vaccines against the Omicron variant of coronavirus, according to the head of the European drugs regulator, who says it will take time to reach a consensus on whether variant-targeted vaccines will be needed.
INDUSTRY
Financial Times

Novavax jab triggers immune response to Omicron

Follow how business and the economy are recovering post-pandemic with our Road to Recovery bulletin. Delivered 3 times a week. The Novavax Covid-19 vaccine appears to generate an effective immune response against the Omicron variant, according to preliminary data released by the drugmaker on Wednesday. The vaccine, approved by the...
INDUSTRY
AFP

British data indicate lower hospitalization rate for Omicron

Two studies from Britain published Wednesday showed Covid infections with Omicron are less likely to result in hospitalization compared to the Delta variant, the latest research confirming a trend first identified in South Africa. The preliminary studies -- one paper from Scotland and the other from England -- were cautiously welcomed by experts, who nonetheless stressed that any advantage in milder outcomes could still be negated by the new strain's heightened infectiousness, which may still lead to more overall severe cases. "We're saying that this is qualified good news -- qualified because these are early observations, they are statistically significant, and we are showing a reduced risk of hospitalizations," Jim McMenamin, a co-author of the Scottish research, told reporters on a call. The Scottish paper examined Covid cases recorded in November and December, and grouped them by cases caused by Delta against those caused by Omicron.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
The Independent

UK, EU, and US received more vaccines in six weeks than Africa did in the whole of 2021

When the seriousness of coronavirus became clear in early 2020 and work ramped up on manufacturing a vaccine, campaigners foresaw the issue of roll out inequality. Later in the year as news of vaccine efficacy dominated global headlines, they approached leaders and pharmaceutical companies to ensure low-to-middle-income countries would not be pushed out when demand for jabs peaked.“We were told which countries bought all of the vaccines in the first wave and were reassured that everyone else will get them in the next few months,” Nick Dearden, director of Global Justice Now, told The Independent. “It’s clear that’s not happening,...
WORLD
MedicalXpress

Israelis over 60, medics to get 4th Covid jab to curb Omicron

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Tuesday Israelis over the age of 60 and medical teams will be eligible for a fouth COVID vaccination, following the recommendation of an expert panel. The decision came as the state was struggling to contain the spread of the Omicron variant, imposing travel and other...
WORLD
Knowridge Science Report

This drug combo can effectively fight COVID-19

In a recent study published in the Norwegian University of Science and Technology, researchers found a new drug combination that showed promising results in treating COVID-19. The combined use of nafamostat and Pegasys (IFNα) could effectively suppress the infection. One author of the study is Professor Denis Kainov. Nafamostat...
SCIENCE
The Independent

How effective are the Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines against Omicron?

The more contagious Omicron Covid variant is spreading rapidly across the UK and is set to become the dominant strain in the UK.So far more than deaths from the new variant have been recorded and tens of thousands of infections logged.Prime minister Boris Johnson has ruled out introducing new restrictions before Christmas Day but said government “reserve the right” to implement measures in the coming weeks,Fears over Omicron prompted London mayor Sadiq Khan to declare a major incident in the capital in December and the NHS returned to its highest level of emergency preparedness, level four national incident,...
INDUSTRY
dallassun.com

EMA greenlights another Covid jab as booster

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Wednesday approved the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) Covid shot as a booster jab for people aged 18 and over, to be administered at least two months after they received their previous dose. The European regulator approved the J&J booster dose for usage after data...
PUBLIC HEALTH
leedaily.com

Israeli PM Announces Fourth Covid Jab for Over-60s to Tackle Omicron

Prime minister Naftali Bennett has announced that the Israel people above the age of 60 years and medical teams will be qualified for a fourth Covid vaccination to be protected against the rapidly spreading omicron variant of the virus. In a statement on Tuesday, he said “The citizens of Israel...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy