CNN host lashes out at Joe Manchin over opposition to Build Back Better bill: 'One man's vote'

By Brandon Gillespie
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiberal CNN host Laura Coates lashed out Monday at Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., railing against his decision to oppose President Biden's keystone Build Back Better legislation. While guest-hosting "Don Lemon Tonight," Coates slammed Manchin for "derailing" the bill with his announcement on "Fox News Sunday" that he would not be voting...

