The Boston College Eagles face off against the East Carolina Pirates in the first bowl game of the Jeff Hafley era. BC entered the season with high hopes, but injuries derailed their season. The Eagles limped down the stretch, losing their final two games to finish the season 6-6. East Carolina finished 7-5, earning head coach Mike Houston his first winning season at the FBS level. For the most part, the Pirates beat inferior teams and lost to superior teams. ECU has some very good individual players, but their units seem to add up to less than the sum of their parts.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO