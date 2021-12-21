ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Kurt Warner’s Puffy Jacket Becomes Talking Point for NFL Fans

By Chase Thomas
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19pBvR_0dSm3Cci00

Kurt Warner is an NFL legend. He’s also, since retiring from the NFL, become a big-time analyst for America’s game. Naturally, one might expect an analyst like Warner to eventually go viral at some point during his career in broadcasting, but not for what people are talking about when it comes to the St. Louis Rams legendary quarterback this week. Yes, Kurt Warner’s puffy jacket became a talking point for fans this week.

Warner was in the booth for the Monday Night Football Game Part 1 featuring the Raiders vs. Bowns and when the camera flipped to Warner and his broadcast partner in the booth Twitter erupted with comments. Warner unveiled a big-time silver, flashy puff coat that got everybody talking and having fun about it.

Warner was a good sport about the jokes at his expense. He tweeted about the coat saying, “Yeah what they said…but really, it’s all good! I’m not at you and I LOVE the coat matter if it looks like a burrito, a spacesuit or George’s puffy coat! #LetsGo

Kurt Warner’s New Film

The legend of Kurt Warner continues not just in broadcasting, but on the big screen with his new movie about his miraculous rise to NFL stardom and Super Bowl champion. He told GQ of his time when he was playing with the Barnstormers, “Oh yeah. It was all like that. When we became a part of the Barnstormers, they put us in these apartment complexes in a tough part of the town where the cops would come almost on a daily basis. You’d be watching the news and you’d realize, oh, they’re in our parking lot right now. Back in 1993, there was a flood in Des Moines.”

How wild is that, Outsiders?

He continued, “A local hotel was flooded and all of their furniture was water-stained. When they gave us an apartment, we went down to this old warehouse and picked out all this waterlogged, mismatched furniture from the old Holiday Inn.” Kurt Warner paid his dues.

He concluded his story, “There was a long period of time where I was like, okay, can we get past that? It was a thing I had to do, and now let’s just focus on the fact that I can play. But the more you gain perspective, the more you understand it’s a big deal because everybody has that moment. That was probably the biggest thing that I’ve heard over the years from people from all walks of life: I love your story and it helped me to keep going, and realize that, even though I’m here now, this is not where I have to end up. That’s the connecting piece to so many people that will never understand the NFL journey. They all will understand that. It connects to more people than, “Oh, you won a Super Bowl.”

It was a tough time for Warner, but it was part of his incredible journey. You can’t help but root for the guy.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Sam Elliott Explains Why ‘Road House’ Costar Patrick Swayze Was a ‘Texas Gentleman’

He appeared alongside Patrick Swayze in the film 1989 action film Road House, and now Sam Elliott is opening up about the late actor. During a recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Sam Elliott stated that while he doesn’t actually think the film is great, he does say he loved Swayze, ”He was quite a man. He was the sweetest guy you can imagine. He was an incredible gentleman. He was born in Texas and just had this Texas gentleman thing about him. And he had an incredible work ethic.”
MOVIES
Outsider.com

6-Year-Old Buys $671K Home With Allowance

Six-year-old Ruby McLellan has just been named one of the world’s youngest home buyers!. Many kids at this age can earn their allowance money by doing chores around their home, helping with garage sales, or running their lemonade stand. It sounds rare these types of activities can lead to six-figure earnings.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Talking Point#Super Bowl Champion#American Football#Raiders#Kurt13warner
KCRG.com

Eastern Iowans to get early access to Kurt Warner biopic

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People in eastern Iowa will have a chance to see the new movie based on the life of Kurt Warner before its official theatrical release. The film is set for a nationwide release on Christmas day, but Marcus Theaters in Cedar Rapids is having early showings of the film on Friday and Saturday.
IOWA STATE
FOX 2

‘American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story’ comes to theaters Christmas Eve

ST. LOUIS – “American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story” comes to theaters on Christmas Eve. It tells the story of the Hall-of-Fame St. Louis Rams quarterback and his wife Brenda. The two met when Kurt was a fifth-year quarterback for northern Iowa. “I remember him walking into the bar and people saying, ‘Kurt’s here. Kurt’s […]
NFL
arcamax.com

Review: Game plan for Kurt Warner movie 'American Underdog' is too simplistic

The lesson of "American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story" is, apparently, "Hang in the pocket until you get killed." At least, that's the movie's muddled football-is-life metaphor. Early on, we see quarterback Warner's coach at the University of Northern Iowa dismiss him because he responds to defenders getting close by running out of trouble and making great plays. Seriously. But it's only when he learns to stay in the pocket and take a pounding (i.e., stop running away when things get tough) that Warner becomes a champion. Get it?
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
azpbs.org

Kurt Warner’s biopic hits theaters on heels of coaching son at Brophy

CHANDLER – In mid-September, as Brophy College Preparatory prepared to take the field at Basha High School, the Broncos’ quarterbacks coach surveyed the landscape. “It’s just a football game,” Kurt Warner said. “People take it too seriously.”. For those who love the sport, it’s hard...
NFL
peoriatimes.com

Kurt Warner’s story ready for the silver screen

For those who live in Arizona and bleed Cardinal red, there are a handful of names that are synonymous with the team. Former quarterback Kurt Warner is one of them. On Christmas Day, audiences will learn the Super Bowl winner’s backstory in the film “American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story.” It takes a deep dive into Warner’s life before he joined the St. Louis Rams and the beginning of his NFL career.
NFL
KING-5

Kurt Warner biopic 'American Underdog' tells unbelievable-but-true story

SEATTLE — From working overnights at a grocery store to becoming Super Bowl MVP, “American Underdog” tells a made-for-Hollywood story that's also true. "Most of the stuff that's in the movie played out very similarly to how it did in real life,” said Kurt Warner, the NFL Hall of Fame Quarterback whose life inspired the film.
SEATTLE, WA
Cinema Blend

NFL Legend Kurt Warner Reveals His Favorite Sports Movies Ahead Of American Underdog’s Release

There aren’t many NFL quarterbacks who have seen bigger highs than Kurt Warner, and there aren’t many who have seen lower lows either. From stocking groceries to Super Bowl MVP, his journey inspired millions of people and felt like something out of a movie to the point where people continually told him they’ll make a movie about this one day. Well, that day is here, and now Warner is about to add his own film to a long line of sports movies, a constantly expanding genre he’s very familiar with.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown’s message to Le’Veon Bell after RB signs with Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were crushed with injuries during their Week 15 shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Bucs lost Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin for the rest of the season to a torn ACL. The other Pro Bowl wideout, Mike Evans, also sustained a hamstring injury and is listed as week-to-week. The ground game also took a huge hit as Leonard Fournette injured his hamstring as well. It’s been reported that he will likely land on injured reserve and miss the rest of the regular season.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Browns Defender Has A New Nickname For Aaron Rodgers

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for a very difficult Week 16 game on Christmas Day in Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. The Browns and Packers have only played each other five times since 2001. The Packers have won four of the five games with the most recent one...
NFL
FOX Sports

Did Tom Brady's sideline antics cost him the MVP trophy?

Tom Brady was in rare form on Sunday but not in a good way. Brady lost his temper during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 9-0 shutout loss to the Saints, evidenced by a moment when he shouted at New Orleans interim head coach Dennis Allen after throwing the game-sealing interception. Tampa...
NFL
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

336K+
Followers
34K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy