Energy industry bosses are set to attend emergency talks with government on Monday to discuss emergency measures aimed at dealing with an unprecedented rise in gas and electricity bills.Suppliers are calling on Kwasi Kwarteng, the business secretary, to agree a package of help including tax cuts and direct financial intervention by the government to stop customers being hit with unaffordable rises. Households have so far been partially protected from huge increases in the cost of wholesale gas by the energy price cap which prevent suppliers from immediately passing on costs.How much are energy bills expected to rise?From 1 April, households...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO