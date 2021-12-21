ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlboro County, SC

Suspended Marlboro County sheriff, ex-deputy given $25K bond

By Kevin Accettulla
WNCT
WNCT
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lxqiS_0dSm307F00

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story contained an incorrect spelling for Jarrel Johnson. It has been corrected.

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A judge on Tuesday granted $25,000 surety bonds for suspended Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon and former deputy David Andrew Cook.

Lemon and David Andrew Cook are were arraigned at 1:30 p.m. in front of Judge Michael Nettles in Florence. Nettles said neither Lemon nor Cook can have any contact with anyone from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office outside of their attorneys.

Bakari Sellers, who is representing the family of Jarrel Johnson, spoke in court and said the family was unaware anything happened to their son while he was in jail and considered Lemon a friend until they saw video of the incident.

“This is arguably one of the most disgusting acts we’ve seen on video, your honor, perpetuated by law enforcement of an individual that’s still alive,” Sellers said.

Interim Marlboro County sheriff vows to work hard to help officers, reshape department’s image

“We would ask your honor, and everyone else, to show the same grace and mercy to these individuals that they showed to my client,” Sellers said. “Under South Carolina law, you can’t be sheriff, and jury, and executioner at the same time and Mr. Lemon thought he was.”

The attorney for Lemon, Morgan Martin, argued that Johnson was acting disorderly.

“There was no execution involved here,” Martin said in response to Sellers’ comments.

Martin said Lemon has been a life-long resident of Marlboro County except for when he was in the military and asked for bond to be granted. He argued that the taser was used to maintain control of the situation and said Lemon is not guilty.

Truck carrying grapefruit overturns on I-95 in Florence County

“In a jail setting, somebody’s got to be in control and the question is, is that going to be law enforcement or is it going to be people who have been arrested,” Martin said.

Martin said the family is rightfully concerned about the video and nobody wanted this situation to happen, but said the actions of Lemon were reasonable. Martin argued that Johnson was brought to the jail earlier on the day of the incident for allegedly beating his dad with a bat .

“We believe that the Sheriff Lemon and the other deputy involved were doing the best they could to get him into the cell without any violence,” Martin said.

Heather Weiss, a lawyer for the State Attorney General’s Office, showed Nettles the video of the tasing.

Lemon and Cook have been charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, along with misconduct in office, according to an announcement last week by South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

In the video of the incident, Lemon orders the officials to remove the inmate’s handcuffs and “tase the hell out of him.” Lemon is heard on the video saying, “When y’all take the handcuffs off of him – when he turn around, stick that taser to his head.”

The sheriff then yells several things, including about how he knows Johnson’s whole family. He goes on to yell, “give him what he asked for.”

Florida couple bitten by bed bugs at Myrtle Beach hotel took infestation home, lawsuit says

Johnson’s handcuffs are then removed by jail officials and that’s when Johnson turns around and appears to lunge towards the sheriff. After that, more yelling is heard and the sheriff continues to demand that the Taser be deployed to Johnson more. This video lasts for a little over two minutes.

Former Bennettsville Police Department Chief Larry McNeil was named as interim sheriff until Lemon is acquitted, convicted, until if the indictment is disposed of or until a sheriff is elected in the next general election, according to an announcement. Cook resigned in July 2021 and was with the department since 2018.

The next court date for Lemon and Cook has not been set.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Investigators say Jacksonville officer accidentally shot son in the head

JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – A Jacksonville police officer accidentally shot his 15-year-old son in the head, officials with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Monday evening, deputies with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office and emergency services were called to a residence on Haw Branch Road regarding an accidental shooting. Upon arrival, the deputies found a 15-year-old teen boy was being treated by EMS […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Dare County man arrested for double felony murder

MANTEO, N.C (WMCT) – Deputies with the Dare County Sheriff’s Office were called to assist Dare County Emergency Medical Services Sunday afternoon. Upon arrival to the scene, deputies found Michael Berry aged 35 of Manteo deceased at the scene. During the course of the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office determined a homicide had occurred. The deputies […]
DARE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

SBI called to investigate after weekend shooting involving Duplin County deputy, elderly man

ROSE HILL, N.C (WNCT) – Deputies with the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots-fired call on Christmas Day.   Upon arrival at the scene, the responding deputy met with the victim and then encountered Jimmy Norman Bland, 84, of Rose Hill. Bland was armed with a rifle and had been shooting at his neighbor’s house, officials with the sheriff’s […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Marlboro County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Marlboro County, SC
State
Florida State
State
South Carolina State
WNCT

Mother arrested, charged with murder in death of 5-year-old Kamarie Holland

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — The mother of a slain 5-year-old Columbus girl has been charged in connection with her daughter’s death, according to Russell County Jail intake records. Kristy Siple, who also goes by Kristy Hoskins, was arrested Tuesday, Dec. 28, and charged with felony murder in the death of Kamarie Holland. Jeremy Williams, […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bakari Sellers
Person
Charles Lemon
WNCT

Breaking: Russell County Sheriff’s deputies searching property near home where Kamarie Holland’s body was found

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Russell County Sheriff’s Office deputies were searching a wooded area near the Phenix City home Monday morning where a 5-year-old girl’s body was discovered two weeks ago. There were walking through a thick patch of trees on the right side of the abandoned house. Jeremy Williams, 33, was arrested and […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
WNCT

Funeral service set for CMPD Officer, mother of 3 killed in Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A funeral service for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Mia Goodwin, a mother of three killed in a crash on Interstate 85 last week, will be held Wednesday. Officer Goodwin’s funeral will be held at First Baptist Church at 12 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Alexander Funeral Home. Goodwin died on […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

GPD investigating Monday night shooting on Greenville Boulevard

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Members of the Greenville Police Department were investigating a shooting that happened Monday evening. Officials told WNCT the shooting took place on Greenville Boulevard. Police and investigators were at the scene processing information. GPD says it happened at Copper Beech off of East 10th Street and Copper Beech Way around 5:07 […]
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Marlboro County Sheriff#Sellers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNCT

Altercation at Christmas event leaves one person dead

WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) Wilson County deputies responded to Evolution Music Hall regarding shots fired on Sunday morning. It was reported that an altercation had taken place at the event. The deputies located the victim Precious Vernetta Dyer (29) who was deceased on the scene. Precious Dyer is believed to have been an innocent bystander in the altercation.    There is no evidence of her being in any altercation such […]
WILSON COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy