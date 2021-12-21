ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PANGAIA Partners With Es Devlin for a Limited-Edition Capsule

Cover picture for the articlePANGAIA has teamed up with artist and stage designer Es Devlin for a limited-edition capsule collection. Featuring a hoodie, track pants, t-shirt and shorts, the collaborative capsule is crafted in Devlin’s signature orange color, which has enhanced the...

Footwear News

The Innovative Air Jordan 11 Adapt to Release in a ‘Legend Blue’ Colorway

A new iteration of the futuristic Air Jordan 11 Adapt sneaker is coming soon. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images of the latest Air Jordan 11 Adapt “Legend Blue” on social media yesterday to give a detailed look at the style ahead of its release. The shoe features a predominantly white-based color scheme on the mesh upper that’s coupled with a grid-like pattern that’s dressed in blue. Adding to the look are gray accents covering the mudguard, which typically features premium patent leather instead of soft suede used on this pair. The shoe’s signature design element is the buttons on...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Early Look at the Air Jordan 4 "Infrared 23"

The Air Jordan 4 had quite the exciting year in 2021 as it finally released a retro of its sought-after “Lightning” colorway, dropped in collaborative form with Union LA and launched popular GR iterations such as the “Tech White” variant. However, it seems as though the Tinker-designed silhouette has intentions of carrying over this momentum into 2022 with even more offerings, one of which is this Air Jordan 4 “Infrared 23.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Gucci’s North Face Collaboration Is Back for Round Two

Gucci and The North Face are back together once again for an unexpected second drop of their hype-worthy collaboration. Much like the archival ‘70s designs from the first drop, chapter two of the collection by the Alessandro Michele-led Italian fashion house and the outerwear giant continues to have a significant outdoor influence, but this time with a ‘90s edge. The extensive 130-piece, cross-category collection for men and women comprises of ready-to-wear, soft accessories, luggage, and shoes, including many pieces like hiking boots, multi-pocketed backpacks, and insulated jackets that reinforce its outdoor purpose. Bright colors and several floral prints created in partnership with...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Get Winter-Ready With the Nike Air Force 1 Boot Crater

Nike continues to roll out winterized versions of popular silhouettes combining fashion and function. Following previous sneaker-boot hybrids like the Nike Air Force 1 High Utility and Jordan 1 “Acclimate” is the Nike Air Force 1 Boot Crater “Dark Smoke Grey.” The boot comes with a winter-ready black and gray upper in mesh and leather. Pull tabs offer easy entry, while a fleece lining adds additional warmth.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hypebeast.com

Nike Will Bring Back the Air Flight Lite Mid “Scottie Pippen”

Scottie truthers rejoice. The Air Flight Lite Mid, which Scottie Pippen famously donned as a “Dream Team” member during the 1992 Summer Olympics, will re-release for its 30th anniversary. With a timeless construction that features an all-white leather upper and university red details, the Air Flight Lite Mid...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

First Glimpse at the Nike Dunk Low "Paisley Pack"

If you think that Nike ran the numbers up for its classic Dunk model in 2021, then you should probably brace yourself because a multitude of new colorways are already being prepared to arrive on the market in 2022. Among them is this forthcoming Nike Dunk Low “Paisley Pack” which as of now, appears to involve a duo of new iterations.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TrendHunter.com

Limited-Edition Color-Changing Turntables

Brian Eno created a new limited-edition turntable. The artist unveiled his color-changing music player at London's Paul Stolper Gallery. Opting for a new experience of light, Eno's turntable is a blend of sound and vision, acting as a piece of art in its own right. Only 50 color-changing turntables were...
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Nike Air Max ‘97 Teases New “Miami Vice” Inspired Colorway

A sneak peek of Christian Tresser’s game-changing Nike Air Max ‘97 shoe reveals a fresh new design that seemingly takes inspiration from the classic 1980s TV series Miami Vice and its art deco-flavored pink and green logo. The show’s logo takes front-and-center on Nike’s mood board as its...
APPAREL
Complex

Noah and GOAT Partner on Limited Edition ‘Mountain Goat’ Collection

Noah and GOAT have kicked off their partnership with the launch of a new collection titled Mountain Goat. The collection, available exclusively via the GOAT platform, spans everything from beanies to hoodies to puffers and is said to be inspired by the style associated with 1970s-era mountaineering. Present throughout the Mountain Goat lineup are natural fibers, as well as modern insulation tech.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hiconsumption.com

Deus Releases an Ultra-Limited-Edition Snowboard & Binding Capsule Collection

Though the brand built its image and reputation on the strength of its men’s wardrobe basics, Deus Ex Machina has more recently begun tapping into more specialized sectors within the clothing realm. Case in point, DxMs all-new Powdertools Alternative Snowcraft Collection, a new line of stylish ski and snowboard garments launched just in time for winter.
LIFESTYLE
TrendHunter.com

Limited-Edition Celebratory Jackets

The Beinghunted. Tilak 20 Raptor MiG GORE-TEX PRO Jacket has been announced by the brand as a new collaboration with Tilak to mark is 20th anniversary and provide wearers with the ability to easily withstand the elements no matter where they go. The jacket is made with the triple-layer GORE-TEX...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

LEGO Unveils Limited-Edition BMW M 1000 RR Model

LEGO has released a 1:5 scale BMW M 1000 RR motorcycle as part of its Technic™ collection which currently includes automotive icons and novelties such as the Buggati Chiron, McLaren Senna GTR, Ducati Panigale V4 R, Lamborghini Sian, the new Batmobile, and more. The model kit includes all the...
CARS
hypebeast.com

Jordan Brand Unveils "Year of the Tiger"-Themed 2022 Capsule Collection

Earlier this month, we caught a glimpse of Nike‘s anticipated annual Chinese New Year-themed footwear as the gold-accented Air Jordan 6 Low surfaced. Since then, Jordan Brand has unveiled their 2022 capsule, which ties into the “Year of the Tiger.”. Continuing the sneaker brand’s tradition of honoring CNY...
APPAREL
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney Strikes Again With Another Pricey Limited Edition Item!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. All year long, Disney has been hosting the Ultimate Princess Celebration and there are a lot of ways to show off your love for your favorite characters!. Disney has...
SHOPPING
hypebeast.com

SOULGOODS Unveils Apparel With Basquiat Artwork

Earlier this week, Beijing-based streetwear brand SOULGOODS took to Instagram to tease their new collection featuring artworks by the enigmatic Jean-Michel Basquiat, set to launch December 22. With the objective of fusing culture, art, and fashion, SOULGOODS imagined their first-ever suit alongside down jackets, knitwear and T-shirt emblazoned with Basquiat’s...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Youth Creatives Reimagine Iconic Swatch Brand Into a Monogram Design for PROSPECT 100

This year, youth-led organization PROSPECT 100 has partnered with the iconic Swiss watch company Swatch to reimagine the branding as a monogram. Young creatives under the age 25 from across the world were invited to compete in a global design competition to reinterpret the original logo into monogram branding. In the world of design and luxury branding, monograms have taken over.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Museum of Peace & Quiet's FW21 Arrives with New Graphics

Revealed back in November, Museum of Peace & Quiet‘s last drop of the year arrives at HBX in a series of essentials, including hoodies and sweatpants to keep wearers warm this winter. The latest range continues the contemporary label’s signature earth tones, reflecting the calm state of mind it...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

S’YTE Presents Latest Collaborative Collection With ‘Stranger Things’

Yohji Yamamoto’s online exclusive brand S’YTE has unveiled its latest collaborative collection with hit sci-fi TV show Stranger Things ahead of the highly-anticipated Season Four set to air next year. Continuing the brand’s “anti-mode” theme, S’YTE maintains Yohji Yamamoto’s signature designs and unmatched quality fabrics through everyday looks...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Us Weekly

Our Absolute Favorite Holiday Beauty Deals and Limited-Edition Finds

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It’s not too late! Holiday deals are still popping up left and right, which means you still have time to buy stellar gifts for others — or self-care treats. Beauty deals, especially, are taking over the internet right now, and we wouldn’t have it any other way!
SKIN CARE

