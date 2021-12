In recent years, it’s become a trend for sneakerheads to purposefully stain various parts of their kicks to achieve a vintage, worn-in look. This movement has become quite evident to the Nike design teams, and so in 2022, the brand will be responding by dropping various Dunk colorways that bear this same effect right when you open up the box. One of the iterations that will be making its way to the release calendar is this Nike Dunk Low “Vintage Green” that has just surfaced.

