Stephen A. Smith announces on 'First Take' that he has COVID-19, rips Nets for bringing back unvaccinated Kyrie Irving

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith announced on-air during Tuesday's edition of 'First Take' that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Smith, who appeared on the show virtually for the past two days, revealed that he tested positive for COVID. He said this is the reason for his absence during Monday's show. Smith stated he has gotten two Pfizer shots but has not yet receive a booster. He assured viewers that his symptoms were mild.

Smith, 54, said he was experiencing symptoms over the weekend and found out that he had tested positive on Saturday after filming 'First Take' from Los Angeles. He added that he will be out for the remainder of the year and will return to the studio in the new year.

Smith then turned his attention to Kyrie Irving and scolded the Brooklyn Nets for bringing the star point guard back as a part-time player while he is still unvaccinated.

“It’s a horrible move,” Smith ranted Tuesday morning on ESPN. “I think it’s a disgraceful move. I think the Nets ownership is incredibly disappointing and I think that the league should intervene.”

The move to bring Irving back into the fold in Brooklyn comes after the franchise's original stance was to bar Irving from playing altogether -- unless of course he takes the vaccine and becomes compliant with New York Cities vaccine mandates.

“I’m open to the league invoking its best interest of the game clause and mandating that everybody be vaccinated in some capacity,” Smith said. “Now I don’t give a damn what you’ve got to do whether it’s Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, whether it’s talking to Aaron Rodgers and finding out what being immunized is all about…whatever complies.”

The NBA recently announced that 97% of the league is vaccinated and about 60% has received a booster shot.

"To watch the Brooklyn Nets reverse course and take this position is one of the most shameful things I think they could have ever done,” the First Take host ranted. “And I’ll go a step further, one of the last people in the world who’s worth it is Kyrie Irving.”

