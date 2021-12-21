ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Stephen A. Smith announces on 'First Take' that he has COVID-19, rips Nets for bringing back unvaccinated Kyrie Irving

By Jasper Jones
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CTlhN_0dSm2kP500

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith announced on-air during Tuesday's edition of 'First Take' that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Smith, who appeared on the show virtually for the past two days, revealed that he tested positive for COVID. He said this is the reason for his absence during Monday's show. Smith stated he has gotten two Pfizer shots but has not yet receive a booster. He assured viewers that his symptoms were mild.

Smith, 54, said he was experiencing symptoms over the weekend and found out that he had tested positive on Saturday after filming 'First Take' from Los Angeles. He added that he will be out for the remainder of the year and will return to the studio in the new year.

Smith then turned his attention to Kyrie Irving and scolded the Brooklyn Nets for bringing the star point guard back as a part-time player while he is still unvaccinated.

“It’s a horrible move,” Smith ranted Tuesday morning on ESPN. “I think it’s a disgraceful move. I think the Nets ownership is incredibly disappointing and I think that the league should intervene.”

The move to bring Irving back into the fold in Brooklyn comes after the franchise's original stance was to bar Irving from playing altogether -- unless of course he takes the vaccine and becomes compliant with New York Cities vaccine mandates.

“I’m open to the league invoking its best interest of the game clause and mandating that everybody be vaccinated in some capacity,” Smith said. “Now I don’t give a damn what you’ve got to do whether it’s Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, whether it’s talking to Aaron Rodgers and finding out what being immunized is all about…whatever complies.”

The NBA recently announced that 97% of the league is vaccinated and about 60% has received a booster shot.

"To watch the Brooklyn Nets reverse course and take this position is one of the most shameful things I think they could have ever done,” the First Take host ranted. “And I’ll go a step further, one of the last people in the world who’s worth it is Kyrie Irving.”

Follow Jasper Jones on Twitter: @jonesj2342

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Criticizes Brooklyn Nets For Bringing Kyrie Irving Back: "They Sound Like They Are No. 7 In The League. You In First Place, Dummies. You Don't Need Him."

A couple of months after the Brooklyn Nets announced they wouldn't allow Kyrie Irving to be a part-time player, the team has overturned that decision amid a COVID-19 outbreak around the league. Kyrie's refusal to take the vaccine earned him a lot of criticism, and the Nets' decision of welcoming...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen A Smith
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Aaron Rodgers
CBS LA

Nets’ Kevin Durant To Miss Christmas Game Against Lakers

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) – The Brooklyn Nets will be without star forward Kevin Durant on Saturday in the marquee Christmas Day game against the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles. The 11-time NBA All Star has been in league health and safety protocols since Dec. 18 and it was confirmed Friday that he will be out on Saturday. Durant is one of eight players on the Nets in health and safety protocols. The Nets will be without 8 players against the Lakers on Christmas Day — including Kevin Durant: pic.twitter.com/IvPm2OzY0s — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) December 24, 2021 In the NBA, more than 100...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Vaccinated#The Brooklyn Nets#The Star Point Guard
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Cavs’ strong interest in Nets stud might not sit well with Kevin Durant

In spite of all the issues that the Brooklyn Nets have had to deal with through the first quarter of the season, this team still owns the best record in the Eastern Conference. Kevin Durant has done brilliantly to carry his team to a highly impressive 21-9 record, but at this point, it sounds like they might lose one of their key players towards the trade deadline.
NBA
firstsportz.com

“I’m exhausted fighting people about it”- Marcus Spears shuts Iman Shumpert over Lebron James ‘destroyed the game’ comments

LeBron James will go down as one of the greatest basketball players of all time. But as Kobe Bryant used to say – “They don’t hate the good ones, they hate the great ones“. LeBron receives his fair share of hate and criticism. One criticism came recently from LeBron’s ex-teammate Iman Shumpert. However, it came more as a personal pain point of Shumpert, as an NBA fan and not as a player. Shumpert recently said on an episode of Bootleg Kev Podcast – “Bron knows he ruined basketball.”
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
thefocus.news

How many kids does Jalen Rose have amid split from wife Molly Qerim?

Former NBA star Jalen Rose and ESPN’s First Take host Molly Qerim are reportedly divorcing after three years of marriage. Fans want to know how many kids Jalen Rose has and whether he shares any with Querim. Jalen Rose played in the NBA from 1994 to 2007 before transitioning...
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 5 Blockbuster Trades We Could See Very Soon

With much of the playoff race still open, there are going to be some major moves on the horizon. For many of these teams, they would love to spend money before Christmas and get some of these lovely gifts on the market, but we will likely see most deals go down once the calendar shifts into 2022. That means that once you shout “happy New Year,” you might be happy with a new team depth chart as well.
NBA
Audacy

Audacy

48K+
Followers
51K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy