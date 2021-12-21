GE Healthcare closes $1.45B acquisition of BK Medical

Anesthesia is used to control the pain or other sensations in a surgical and other procedure with or without the losing consciousness. It helps to control breathing, blood pressure, heart rate and rhythm, and blood flow. Anesthesia are of different types, which includes general, local, dissociative, and regional. Anesthesia machines provide support for administering anesthesia, they deliver variable gas mixtures that are later delivered to the breathing systems. With the use of oxygen masks, these gases are then administered. The anesthetic machine includes three pressure systems; I) high pressure system, which gathers gases at cylinder pressure, II) intermediate pressure system, which delivers gases to flow meters, and III) low pressure system that transfers gases to the machine outlet from the flow meters. New anesthetic machines include better features than the traditional machines in terms of proper ventilation techniques, inhaled agent delivery, accurate monitoring features, closed loop and low flow anesthesia.

HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO