GE Healthcare closes $1.45B acquisition of BK Medical

By Elise Reuter
MedCity News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGE Healthcare will expand its ultrasound business into the operating room. The company closed its planned $1.45 billion acquisition of surgical visualization company BK Medical. BK Medical, which has headquarters in Boston and Copenhagen, currently has more than 650 employees. It has been experiencing double-digit revenue growth, the companies...

medcitynews.com

