Jacksonville, NC

MetroNet expands services in Jacksonville, begins construction

By Cheyenne Pagan, MetroNet.com
 7 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — MetroNet has announced plans to provide Jacksonville with MetroNet’s ultra-high-speed 100 percent fiber optic internet to businesses and residents throughout the city.

MetroNet officials will fully fund the construction through a multimillion-dollar investment. Construction has already begun with the first customers coming online as neighborhood buildouts are completed.

The two-year construction plan began with preliminary construction taking place along Huff Drive. Residential construction is expected to begin in the coming weeks. As construction continues throughout the community, customers may sign up for presale which will place them on the top of the list when installations are available in their area.

Those interested in MetroNet services may visit www.MetroNetInc.com/signup to be notified when their address is available for installation and to sign up for presale.

“Jacksonville is a young and fast-growing city, deeply connected to the world through the presence of so many military heroes that make this city their home,” said Sammy Phillips, Mayor of the City of Jacksonville. “That connection is about to be dramatically expanded, as MetroNet’s fiber-optic network begins to deliver gigabit-speed internet directly into Jacksonville homes and businesses.”

“MetroNet is proud to soon be adding Jacksonville to our growing list of Certified Gigabit Cities, and we look forward to providing Jacksonville residents with modern, ultra-high-speed internet experiences of the future,” said John Cinelli, MetroNet’s CEO. “We are grateful for Mayor Phillips’ leadership, and dedication that will bring future-proof services to residents and businesses of Jacksonville.”

Residents and businesses that are interested in MetroNet services may visit construction.metronetinc.com to indicate their interest and to receive updates on construction in their area. MetroNet will establish a retail storefront located in Jacksonville for customers to have direct access to customer service and sales.

