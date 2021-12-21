ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

JSU football player arrested on COVID-19 relief fraud

By Cianna Reeves
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GOp46_0dSm0yRb00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A Jackson State University football player has been arrested on federal charges for allegedly orchestrating COVID-related unemployment benefits fraud while at University of Southern California in 2020.

According to the indictment, Abdul-Malik McClain, 22, organized and assisted a group of other football players in filing fraudulent claims for unemployment benefits.

They allegedly filed applications in their own names, in the names of other friends and associates, and in the names of identity theft victims. These claims also stated that they were self-employed workers, including athletic trainers and tutors, who had lost work in California as a result of the pandemic.

The fraudulent applications accumulated at least $903,688 in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits and led the California Employment Development Department (EDD) to pay out at least $227,736.

McClain has been charged with 10 counts of mail fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft and pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was ordered released on a $20,000 bond.

He is set to stand trial on February 15. Each mail fraud count carries a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison and aggravated identity theft counts carry a two-year mandatory prison sentence.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Judge drops Kirby Smith cold case murder charges; Rebecca Haynie, Donald Keith Phillips can’t be prosecuted

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Seventeen years after Kirby Smith was shot to death in his Columbus automobile repair shop, the two prime suspects are now free from prosecution. Superior Court Judge Gil McBride issued a sweeping ruling late Wednesday. He dismissed the case with prejudice, meaning Smith’s estranged wife, Rebecca Haynie, and her friend, Donald […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WJTV 12

Local community weighs in on 110-year sentence of truck driver

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A steep road in the Rocky Mountains in April 2019 is where it all took place. Now, Rogel Aguilera-Mederos is charged with 70 counts, four of them being vehicle homicide which prosecutors say were minimum sentences.  A Mississippi law professor weighs in on the controversial 110-year sentence. “I know the defendants […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi district seeks ways to mitigate gun violence

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — Community leaders in north Mississippi are discussing how gun violence affects children, as victims and participants. The Commercial Dispatch reported the Columbus Municipal School District hosted a meeting to explore problems and possible solutions. At the beginning, a bill chimed 71 times — once for each student in the district who has experienced […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Coronavirus
Local
Mississippi Sports
State
California State
City
Jackson, MS
Jackson, MS
Crime & Safety
Jackson, MS
Coronavirus
Jackson, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
WJTV 12

California man tortures, kills girlfriend on Christmas Eve

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — A 21-year-old man allegedly tortured and killed his girlfriend in Southern California early Christmas Eve, authorities said. Saul Nava is being held on $2 million bail in the Ventura County Jail on suspicion of murder, mayhem and torture. The felony of mayhem in California alleges that the suspect “unlawfully and […]
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Football Players#Covid#Jackson State University#Edd#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

Officer hurt during confrontation in Hinds County jail

RAYMOND, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi law enforcement officer has been released from a hospital after being injured while trying to put out a small fire that started in a jail cell. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones told the Clarion Ledger on Tuesday that the officer sustained head and neck injuries after several detainees started a fight […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

JPD: Man shot, killed on Parkway Avenue

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in the 4100 block of Parkway Avenue on Friday. An unknown male was shot multiple times at Grove Park and succumbed to his injuries, according to Officer Sam Brown. There is no suspect or motive available at this time.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson police search for burglary suspect

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect. Officers said a man burglarized a business located on Medgar Evers Boulevard in early December. They believe two other individuals were involved, as well. Anyone who can identify the man in the photo or anyone who knows information […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Moves hosts “Homeless Are Human Too”

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, Mississippi Moves hosted a Homeless Are Human Too press conference at Pitman Park in hopes of bringing awareness to some of the problems homeless people face every day. “How cold you get, how hungry you get, how thirsty you get, how you don’t have a proper place to go […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WJTV 12

Man allegedly stabs person for not having a cigarette lighter

ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KLFY) — An Arnaudville man was arrested on an attempted second-degree murder charge after he allegedly stabbed a person for not having a cigarette lighter, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office (SLPSO). James Collins, 43, of Arnaudville, faces a charge of attempted second-degree murder. He was booked into the St. Landry […]
ARNAUDVILLE, LA
WJTV 12

Vicksburg home catches fire on Christmas morning

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Firefighters responded to a house fire at 2520 Washington Street in Vicksburg around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 25. The Vicksburg Post reported the home’s roof collapsed and no one was inside at the time of the fire. Battalion Chief Mike Love ordered firefighters to use defensive tactics to save neighboring […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Flowood police arrest man for felony shoplifting

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Flowood police have arrested a man on a felony shoplifting charge. Police said Christopher Sanchez, 40, of Rankin County, shoplifted over $1,000 of merchandise from Lowe’s in Flowood. They said the shoplifting occurred on December 17 and 18. Sanchez was booked into the Rankin County Jail and his bond was set […]
FLOWOOD, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy