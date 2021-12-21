Disney Releases New Trailer for ‘Death on the Nile’ Despite Armie Hammer Scandal

Yes, Disney and 20th Century Studios are still planning to release "Death on the Nile" in theaters and have issued a new trailer to promote the film. But before we address the elephant (check that, multiple elephants) in the room, here's a refresher on what this movie is: "Death on the Nile" is based on the 1937 murder mystery novel by Agatha Christie, yet acts as a sequel to 2017's "Murder on the Orient Express," itself adapted from Christie's book about the world-renowned detective Hercule Poirot. "Orient Express" director Kenneth Branagh also called the shots on "Death on the Nile," in which he reprises his role as Poirot opposite an all-star cast playing the various passengers aboard the S.S. Karnak, a luxurious steamer taking its guests on a would-be pleasant trip down the eponymous African river. Once again, though, Poirot's vacation is ruined when someone turns up dead, forcing him to catch the killer before they strike again or flee.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO