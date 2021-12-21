ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney Releases New Trailer for ‘Death on the Nile’ Despite Armie Hammer Scandal

By Abby Masucol
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney and 20th Century Studios have released a new trailer for Kenneth Branagh’s upcoming mystery-thriller adaptation of Agatha Christie’s classic novel. The cast includes an actor recently caught up in a major scandal, Armie Hammer. Almost a year has passed since multiple...

