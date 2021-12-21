Hinds County deputies to host children’s bike giveaway
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Hinds County Sheriff's Office is partnering with Cade Chapel MBC to provide a bike giveaway for children.
The giveaway, sponsored by Grey-Daniels Ford of Brandon, will be held at the Cade Chapel MBC gymnasium on Wednesday, December 22.
