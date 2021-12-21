ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinds County, MS

Hinds County deputies to host children's bike giveaway

By Rachel Hernandez
 4 days ago

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with Cade Chapel MBC to provide a bike giveaway for children.

The giveaway, sponsored by Grey-Daniels Ford of Brandon, will be held at the Cade Chapel MBC gymnasium on Wednesday, December 22.

Selected children have already been notified of their gift.

ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

