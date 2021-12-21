ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rotterdam Junction, NY

Feeling powerless, families bring elderly home in pandemic

By Adam Geller, Associated Press
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

ROTTERDAM JUNCTION, N.Y. (AP) — After nursing homes filled up with COVID cases and shut out visitors, some families brought their loved ones home.

Unexpectedly caring for an elderly adult has brought families assurances and peace. It can also bring consequences to finances and relationships that could outlast the pandemic itself.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tl112_0dSlyMNp00
    Betty Bednarowski, 79, smiles as she bats a balloon back and forth with a nursing assistant at home, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Rotterdam Junction, N.Y. It’s been a year since her family took her out of a nursing home locked down against COVID-19 to rescue her from isolation and neglect. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02BeFu_0dSlyMNp00
    Jimmy and Susan Ryder spend their evening reading the paper and playing with their dog, Captain, when they finally have the evening to themselves after Susan’s mother has gone to bed, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Rotterdam Junction, N.Y. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GHnFW_0dSlyMNp00
    Susan Ryder, 54, giggles as she applies an ointment to the base of her mother’s foot before bedtime, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Rotterdam Junction, N.Y. When Ryder was laid off about a month after taking her mother out of the nursing home, she embraced it as a chance to fully devote herself to caregiving. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ejSjQ_0dSlyMNp00
    Jimmy Ryder rests, as his wife, Susan Ryder, dances with her mother, Betty Bednarowski, seen through a reflection in a mirror, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Rotterdam Junction, N.Y. Ryder placed the mirror in front of her mother so that she can see herself, often not recognizing the reflection to be her own, Betty waves at the familiar face and says, “Hi” or “She’s back.” (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0clf4z_0dSlyMNp00
    Betty Bednarowski traces the patterns on her placemat while having dinner, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Rotterdam Junction, N.Y. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hLDp3_0dSlyMNp00
    Bill Bednarowski, left, and Susan Ryder, right, children of Betty Bednarowski, center, clear the dinner table, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Rotterdam Junction, N.Y. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48yLEG_0dSlyMNp00
    Betty Bednarowski holds the walls as she walks towards the living room while her daughter, Susan Ryder, watches from behind, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Rotterdam Junction, N.Y. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XrJIT_0dSlyMNp00
    Betty Bednarowski strokes the cheek of her daughter, Susan Ryder, as they return from using the bathroom, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Rotterdam Junction, N.Y. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZBIHc_0dSlyMNp00
    Betty Bednarowski, left, sets her doll on a pillow as her daughter, Susan Ryder, tucks her into bed for the night, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Rotterdam Junction, N.Y. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FBPP0_0dSlyMNp00
    Jimmy Ryder feeds his mother-in-law, Betty Bednarowski, during dinner, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Rotterdam Junction, N.Y. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uH49e_0dSlyMNp00
    Susan Ryder, left, and her mother, Betty Bednarowski, press their hands together as they listen to music, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Rotterdam Junction, N.Y. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02tcts_0dSlyMNp00
    Arelis Estrella, left, a nursing assistant, watches as Betty Bednarowski brushes her teeth in the morning as part of their out-of-bed routine, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Rotterdam Junction, N.Y. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14GjuX_0dSlyMNp00
    Betty Bednarowski looks at her dolls which she calls her “babies” as she sits in her chair most of the day, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Rotterdam Junction, N.Y. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hNVxJ_0dSlyMNp00
    Susan Ryder, right, smiles at her mother, Betty Bednarowski, during breakfast, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Rotterdam Junction, N.Y. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
  • A quiet road is framed by the living room window where Betty Bednarowski, 79, lives with her daughter, Susan Ryder, and her husband, Jimmy Ryder, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Rotterdam Junction, N.Y. The need for social connection was one of the reasons the family had initially resisted placing her in a nursing home. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vcouv_0dSlyMNp00
    Betty Bednarowski tries to argue with her daughter, Susan Ryder, left, and nursing assistant Arelis Estrella, center, against having her compression stockings put on her legs, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Rotterdam Junction, N.Y. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Abhf_0dSlyMNp00
    Susan Ryder wakes her mother, Betty Bednarowski, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Rotterdam Junction, N.Y. Bednarowski struggles to remember who her family members are. But from the moment she wakes to Ryder’s touch, she is reminded that this is home. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CGVrT_0dSlyMNp00
    Betty Bednarowski, 79, lies in bed asleep, early Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Rotterdam Junction, N.Y. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GOgiO_0dSlyMNp00
    Susan Ryder sits quietly at the breakfast table as she recounts the emotional times of not being able to see her mother during the shut down of nursing homes which stopped her from being able to visit her mother because of COVID, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Rotterdam Junction, N.Y. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mjC3l_0dSlyMNp00
    Susan Ryder supports herself as she pauses to reflect on her experiences of the “ups and downs” of caregiving for her mother over the past year, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Rotterdam Junction, N.Y. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yisO3_0dSlyMNp00
    Susan Ryder supports her mother, Better Bednarowski, as they gently dance their way toward the bathroom, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Rotterdam Junction, N.Y. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OVYHB_0dSlyMNp00
    Susan Ryder raises the blinds in the room of her mother, Betty Bednarowski, Tuesday morning, Nov. 30, 2021, in Rotterdam Junction, N.Y. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
  • Susan Ryder wakes her mother, Betty Bednarowski, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Rotterdam Junction, N.Y. Bednarowski struggles to remember who her family members are. But from the moment she wakes to Ryder’s touch, she is reminded that this is home. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3esMJY_0dSlyMNp00
    Betty Bednarowski waves at the table during breakfast, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Rotterdam Junction, N.Y. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1voZYY_0dSlyMNp00
    A quiet road is framed by the living room window where Betty Bednarowski, 79, lives with her daughter, Susan Ryder, and her husband, Jimmy Ryder, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Rotterdam Junction, N.Y. The need for social connection was one of the reasons the family had initially resisted placing her in a nursing home. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

It’s hard to know just how many families have made that decision during the pandemic.

But a software provider that connects hospitals with nursing homes says this year has seen a 14 percent increase in patients discharged to go home.

In a June survey by an industry group, operators of nearly four in ten nursing homes said they were losing money because patients were moving out.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WREG

Sweet repeat: Brothers regift same hard candy for decades

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Two New Hampshire brothers have gotten their holiday regifting skills down to an art — they’ve been passing the same hard candy back and forth for over 30 years. It started in 1987, when Ryan Wasson gave a 10-roll Frankford “Santa’s Candy Book” with assorted fruit flavors to his brother, Eric […]
FOOD & DRINKS
WREG

Washington crossing the Delaware: Reenactment is revived

WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. (AP) — Hundreds gathered on both sides of the Delaware River to watch an annual Christmas Day reenactment of George Washington’s 1776 crossing, a year after pandemic restrictions forced viewers to watch it online. Reenactors in three boats completed the crossing in about an hour Saturday afternoon under overcast skies but in fairly […]
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rotterdam Junction, NY
WREG

Carjacking victim recounts harrowing experience

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – A carjacking victim is grateful to be alive this Christmas holiday after a harrowing experience at a Memphis gas station. Larry Woods stopped at a Raleigh Exxon at Warford and James Road around midnight just as a black sedan was backing in. “I’m coming out the gas station and before I […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home#Weather#Covid#Ap Photo#Ryder
WREG

On Christmas, pope prays for pandemic’s end, peace

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis prayed Saturday for an end to the coronavirus pandemic, using his Christmas Day address to urge health care for all, vaccines for the poor and for dialogue to prevail in resolving the world’s conflicts. Amid a record-setting rise in COVID-19 cases in Italy this week, only a few thousand people […]
RELIGION
WREG

VIDEO: Man trying to break into Cordova home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Neighbors in a Cordova neighborhood are on edge after a man tried to break into a home on Wednesday. In the video, the man can be seen using a handgun to knock a video doorbell off of the door at the 8100 block of Walnut Valley Cove. He then kicked the residence’s […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Neighbors step up to help victims of Midtown duplex fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some Midtown neighbors are stepping up to help one of their own in need after a fire damaged a duplex Tuesday morning. The Memphis Fire Department responded to a house fire at 2200 Jefferson Avenue at 8:39 a.m. where smoke could be seen coming from the building. Firefighters found a man that […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
WREG

Wendy’s worker killed outside restaurant after argument

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for a man who allegedly shot and killed a Wendy’s worker in Raleigh on Dec. 18. According to police, Terrance Edwards was at work when he got into an argument with a man around 11:00 p.m. inside Wendy’s on the 3900 block of New Covington Pike. The suspect […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Family mourns after man robbed, beaten in home passes away

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – A Memphis family is mourning after police say a man was robbed and beaten in his Raleigh home. Jason Emmons’ wounds were so serious he didn’t survive. His wife spoke with WREG but prefers to not share her name. “We’re just broken that he’s gone,” she said. She said she lost contact with […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Flight cancellations drag on as airlines short-staffed

NEW YORK (AP) — Airlines continued to cancel hundreds of flights Saturday as staffing issues tied to COVID-19disrupted holiday celebrations during one of the busiest travel times of the year. FlightAware, a flight-tracking website, noted 888 flights entering, leaving or inside the U.S. canceled Saturday, up from 690 Friday. About 200 more flights were already canceled for Sunday. FlightAware does […]
LIFESTYLE
WREG

WREG

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy