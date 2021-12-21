Feeling powerless, families bring elderly home in pandemic

ROTTERDAM JUNCTION, N.Y. (AP) — After nursing homes filled up with COVID cases and shut out visitors, some families brought their loved ones home.



Unexpectedly caring for an elderly adult has brought families assurances and peace. It can also bring consequences to finances and relationships that could outlast the pandemic itself.

Betty Bednarowski, 79, smiles as she bats a balloon back and forth with a nursing assistant at home, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Rotterdam Junction, N.Y. It’s been a year since her family took her out of a nursing home locked down against COVID-19 to rescue her from isolation and neglect. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Jimmy and Susan Ryder spend their evening reading the paper and playing with their dog, Captain, when they finally have the evening to themselves after Susan’s mother has gone to bed, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Rotterdam Junction, N.Y. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Susan Ryder, 54, giggles as she applies an ointment to the base of her mother’s foot before bedtime, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Rotterdam Junction, N.Y. When Ryder was laid off about a month after taking her mother out of the nursing home, she embraced it as a chance to fully devote herself to caregiving. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Jimmy Ryder rests, as his wife, Susan Ryder, dances with her mother, Betty Bednarowski, seen through a reflection in a mirror, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Rotterdam Junction, N.Y. Ryder placed the mirror in front of her mother so that she can see herself, often not recognizing the reflection to be her own, Betty waves at the familiar face and says, “Hi” or “She’s back.” (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Betty Bednarowski traces the patterns on her placemat while having dinner, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Rotterdam Junction, N.Y. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Bill Bednarowski, left, and Susan Ryder, right, children of Betty Bednarowski, center, clear the dinner table, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Rotterdam Junction, N.Y. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Betty Bednarowski holds the walls as she walks towards the living room while her daughter, Susan Ryder, watches from behind, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Rotterdam Junction, N.Y. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Betty Bednarowski strokes the cheek of her daughter, Susan Ryder, as they return from using the bathroom, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Rotterdam Junction, N.Y. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Betty Bednarowski, left, sets her doll on a pillow as her daughter, Susan Ryder, tucks her into bed for the night, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Rotterdam Junction, N.Y. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Jimmy Ryder feeds his mother-in-law, Betty Bednarowski, during dinner, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Rotterdam Junction, N.Y. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Susan Ryder, left, and her mother, Betty Bednarowski, press their hands together as they listen to music, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Rotterdam Junction, N.Y. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Arelis Estrella, left, a nursing assistant, watches as Betty Bednarowski brushes her teeth in the morning as part of their out-of-bed routine, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Rotterdam Junction, N.Y. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Betty Bednarowski looks at her dolls which she calls her “babies” as she sits in her chair most of the day, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Rotterdam Junction, N.Y. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Susan Ryder, right, smiles at her mother, Betty Bednarowski, during breakfast, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Rotterdam Junction, N.Y. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

A quiet road is framed by the living room window where Betty Bednarowski, 79, lives with her daughter, Susan Ryder, and her husband, Jimmy Ryder, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Rotterdam Junction, N.Y. The need for social connection was one of the reasons the family had initially resisted placing her in a nursing home. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Betty Bednarowski tries to argue with her daughter, Susan Ryder, left, and nursing assistant Arelis Estrella, center, against having her compression stockings put on her legs, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Rotterdam Junction, N.Y. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Susan Ryder wakes her mother, Betty Bednarowski, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Rotterdam Junction, N.Y. Bednarowski struggles to remember who her family members are. But from the moment she wakes to Ryder’s touch, she is reminded that this is home. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Betty Bednarowski, 79, lies in bed asleep, early Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Rotterdam Junction, N.Y. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Susan Ryder sits quietly at the breakfast table as she recounts the emotional times of not being able to see her mother during the shut down of nursing homes which stopped her from being able to visit her mother because of COVID, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Rotterdam Junction, N.Y. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Susan Ryder supports herself as she pauses to reflect on her experiences of the “ups and downs” of caregiving for her mother over the past year, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Rotterdam Junction, N.Y. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Susan Ryder supports her mother, Better Bednarowski, as they gently dance their way toward the bathroom, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Rotterdam Junction, N.Y. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Susan Ryder raises the blinds in the room of her mother, Betty Bednarowski, Tuesday morning, Nov. 30, 2021, in Rotterdam Junction, N.Y. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Susan Ryder wakes her mother, Betty Bednarowski, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Rotterdam Junction, N.Y. Bednarowski struggles to remember who her family members are. But from the moment she wakes to Ryder’s touch, she is reminded that this is home. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Betty Bednarowski waves at the table during breakfast, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Rotterdam Junction, N.Y. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

A quiet road is framed by the living room window where Betty Bednarowski, 79, lives with her daughter, Susan Ryder, and her husband, Jimmy Ryder, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Rotterdam Junction, N.Y. The need for social connection was one of the reasons the family had initially resisted placing her in a nursing home. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

It’s hard to know just how many families have made that decision during the pandemic.



But a software provider that connects hospitals with nursing homes says this year has seen a 14 percent increase in patients discharged to go home.



In a June survey by an industry group, operators of nearly four in ten nursing homes said they were losing money because patients were moving out.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.