Feeling powerless, families bring elderly home in pandemic

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Two New Hampshire brothers have gotten their holiday regifting skills down to an art — they’ve been passing the same hard candy back and forth for over 30 years. It started in 1987, when Ryan Wasson gave a 10-roll Frankford “Santa’s Candy Book” with assorted fruit flavors to his brother, Eric […]
WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. (AP) — Hundreds gathered on both sides of the Delaware River to watch an annual Christmas Day reenactment of George Washington’s 1776 crossing, a year after pandemic restrictions forced viewers to watch it online. Reenactors in three boats completed the crossing in about an hour Saturday afternoon under overcast skies but in fairly […]
MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx — Two men robbed a Bronx family at gunpoint in their Bronx home after one of the suspects posed as a UPS deliveryman on Monday evening, according to the NYPD. Police said the couple’s two young grandchildren were with them at their Morris Heights apartment around 5 p.m. when a man […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – A carjacking victim is grateful to be alive this Christmas holiday after a harrowing experience at a Memphis gas station. Larry Woods stopped at a Raleigh Exxon at Warford and James Road around midnight just as a black sedan was backing in. “I’m coming out the gas station and before I […]
Jurors on Thursday convicted a suburban Minneapolis police officer of two manslaughter charges in the killing of Daunte Wright, a Black motorist she shot during a traffic stop after she said she confused her gun for her Taser.
The Arkansas Department of Health reported 10,033 active cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, an increase of 461 over the previous day. The last time Arkansas had more than 10,000 active cases reported was Sept. 29, when there were 10,620 cases reported.
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis prayed Saturday for an end to the coronavirus pandemic, using his Christmas Day address to urge health care for all, vaccines for the poor and for dialogue to prevail in resolving the world’s conflicts. Amid a record-setting rise in COVID-19 cases in Italy this week, only a few thousand people […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Neighbors in a Cordova neighborhood are on edge after a man tried to break into a home on Wednesday. In the video, the man can be seen using a handgun to knock a video doorbell off of the door at the 8100 block of Walnut Valley Cove. He then kicked the residence’s […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some Midtown neighbors are stepping up to help one of their own in need after a fire damaged a duplex Tuesday morning. The Memphis Fire Department responded to a house fire at 2200 Jefferson Avenue at 8:39 a.m. where smoke could be seen coming from the building. Firefighters found a man that […]
The news comes as University of Florida researchers predict that COVID-19 cases in the Sunshine State could peak in February with more than 30,000 reported daily cases from the omicron variant, with the actual number of infections being potentially five times higher.
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The mother of a West Memphis toddler battling cancer for the third time is on a mission to find him the perfect donor. Like many kids his age, 3-year-old Akeem Suggs wants toys for Christmas. His mother is praying for something else. Jasmine Johnson said her son was diagnosed with a rare form […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for a man who allegedly shot and killed a Wendy’s worker in Raleigh on Dec. 18. According to police, Terrance Edwards was at work when he got into an argument with a man around 11:00 p.m. inside Wendy’s on the 3900 block of New Covington Pike. The suspect […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – A Memphis family is mourning after police say a man was robbed and beaten in his Raleigh home. Jason Emmons’ wounds were so serious he didn’t survive. His wife spoke with WREG but prefers to not share her name. “We’re just broken that he’s gone,” she said. She said she lost contact with […]
NEW YORK (AP) — Airlines continued to cancel hundreds of flights Saturday as staffing issues tied to COVID-19disrupted holiday celebrations during one of the busiest travel times of the year. FlightAware, a flight-tracking website, noted 888 flights entering, leaving or inside the U.S. canceled Saturday, up from 690 Friday. About 200 more flights were already canceled for Sunday. FlightAware does […]
