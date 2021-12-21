ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Governor Inslee Sued Second Time Over Veto Power

KXL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MARCH 11: Washington State Governor Jay Inslee announces measures to help contain the spread of coronavirus at a press conference on March 11, 2020 in...

www.kxl.com

Comments / 47

Guest
3d ago

OOP ! King Inslee's lips are moving watch out. He and Cronies Inc. haven't collected enough laundered covidian money yet.

Reply
18
Edward Hanson
3d ago

Hey. Why isn't insleaze wearing a mask for his photo ops? I thought he was in favor of all the restrictions he could impose. Not setting a good example. But then, he is a democrat and democrats never set a good example.

Reply
10
jeff pickner
3d ago

idk this particular case however it should be clearly stated in the law what he can or can not do,IDKY things are so difficult, it's like the presidential election both when trump got in and later when he lost , you follow the law then shut up like it or not

Reply
3
 

