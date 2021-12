SIOUX CITY -- The city's recreation supervisor projects that Cone Park will be open for winter break, in spite of balmy December temperatures. John Byrnes, the city's recreation supervisor, said he would've liked to have kicked off the all seasons park's fifth winter season on Friday, but that just wasn't possible due to above average temperatures. Temperatures reached into the low 70s Wednesday afternoon before severe storms with high winds moved into the region in the late afternoon.

