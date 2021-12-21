Report: Hy-Vee supermarket coming to Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Midwestern grocery store chain may be moving into Tennessee soon, with locations planned in Memphis, Nashville and Knoxville.
According to the Des Moines Register , Hy-Vee supermarket chain intends to expand into four new states, including Tennessee, and open more than 20 new stores in the next four years.
The Iowa-based, employee-owned company operates some 280 locations.Mid-South Food Bank receives $3M donation
The Des Moines Register says it obtained a video of Hy-Vee CEO Randy Edeker announcing plans for one store in Memphis and Knoxville, two in Nashville and others in Huntsville, Louisville and Indianapolis. A distribution site is planned in Nashville.
The exact locations were not disclosed.
Hy-Vee has not confirmed the information on any new stores. WREG has contacted Hy-Vee's corporate office for comment but we have not heard back Tuesday.
